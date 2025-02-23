Simone Rocha calls on Alexa Chung to present her nostalgic Autumn/Winter 2025 collection

'The Tortoise & The Hare' and 'School days haze' were the inspiration behind Simone Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, and the designer called on some celebrity friends to bring the message to life.

Alexa Chung, as well as the iconic Fiona Shaw, Andrea Riseborough and Bel Powley all walked the runway under the glitzy chandeliers of the grand Goldsmith’s Hall as part of London Fashion Week.

The famous faces luckily didn't distract from a collection that was the perfect mix of past and present, strict headmistress and romantic rebel. Some looks were reminiscent of Matilda's Miss Trunchbull - the polo shirts and chunky belts - others of Miss Honey, if she were just a little bit cooler and less prim (no offense). Think floral cardigans with matching shorts, ribbon-laced pastel pink dresses and sheer slips.

As for 'The Tortoise & The Hare', the beloved tale from our childhood, it was taken very literally, with models carrying stuffed hares down the catwalk instead of handbags, or draped elegantly over their shoulders. Faux fur was present throughout the collection, adorning bras, mini skirts, hems and collars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa herself wore a bold look: a furry bra, tasseled skirt and oversized black trench coat, while Fiona modelled a black satin floor-length gown adorned with silver chains. Bel, meanwhile, wore a zip-up leather dress inspired by a biker jacket.

Amongst all the black leather, softer and more feminine pieces added pops of colour. Powder blues and pinks, floral motifs and flashes of red adorned dresses, knitwear and beribboned tops.

Outerwear always plays a key part in Simone Rocha's collections, and this season saw a mix of denim jackets, utilitarian trenches, oversized bikers, furry jackets and embellished peacoats. A little something for everyone.