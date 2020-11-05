Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking to up your new season footwear game then Black Friday winter boots are where it’s at, and the good news is that with an abundance of deals this Cyber Week there’s never been a better time to invest in the perfect pair.

We’ve curated the best discounts, deals and styles! From the best knee-high boots, to statement ankle boots, there’s a style to suit every style and budget this season. If boots aren’t on your shopping list though, don’t worry, because we’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday clothing deals for you, including Black Friday designer deals and Black Friday Zara deals.

When is the next Black Friday?

Black Friday is historically an American event which falls the Friday after Thanksgiving (like the equivalent of our Boxing Day sale). But over the years it’s become huge over here too, with shoppers taking advantage of discounts to buy early Christmas presents. This year Black Friday is on Friday 27th November 2020.

What are the best Winter boots?

There are plenty of boot trends to invest in this season, and ankle boots are always top of that list, because they suit everyone and go with everything. For AW20, look for track sole boots because they’re very on trend (as seen on the catwalk at Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen to name just a couple) and also extremely comfortable.

Other autumn trends to tap into include lace up boots, square toe boots and thigh high boots, so I’ll let you choose. In the meantime, shop a few gorgeous ones below.

Does Sorel have Black Friday sales?

Sorel is a great stop for all your walking boot needs, I have a pair myself and can vouch for the quality. Last year, Sorel offered 25% off everything on site, as well as special daily deals such as 50% off a specific pair of boots.

Will UGG boots be on sale for Black Friday?

Each year, UGG does a special sale during Cyber Week, which includes classic styles and slippers as well as some more on-trend ones. Discounts vary depending on the style, so it’s worth having a good look online. If you don’t want to wait though, at the moment you can get 10% off your first order by subscribing to the newsletter.