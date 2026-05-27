There's no shortage of beautiful sights to take in while lounging on the beach at D Maris Bay in south-western Türkiye. Floating islands, crystal-clear waters and rolling mountains as far as the eye can see. And yet my eyes keep drifting downwards—because the 2026 summer sandal season has officially begun, and it seems every single one of the glamorous guests here has had a head start. Spoiler: Hermès Oran sandals are still very much in circulation, though last year's bold black and orange have been swapped for softer beige and cream.

They aren't, however, the only sandals working their way into the wardrobes of the coolest European summer dressers. Far from it. There are, though, a handful of key categories that are clearly having a moment this season. Flip flops, for one—the unassuming staple that now spans every price point, from The Row's chunky-soled style (a firm favourite among luxury fashion devotees) to the classic Havaianas, spotted here at the beach bar in almost every shade imaginable, even on those toting a Chanel beach bag. Red being my personal favourite.

Then there are the sleek slides—the family the Hermès Oran belongs to. The minimalist sandal I'm personally sporting right now, Ancient Greek Sandals being my longstanding go-to. And the fisherman sandal, which the coolest dressers here have unanimously reached for—particularly come lunch and dinner. They work especially well with a jean.

Simply consider me your on-the-ground sandal correspondent, because it's always the stylish early holidaymakers who end up on the summer dressing moodboard first.

Just scroll on for the styles worth investing in this season. Each versatile enough to work with jeans, dresses, skirts or the lace-trim shorts currently having their moment. The key to a great sandal investment, after all, is how versatile they are in your summer wardrobe.

Best Flat Sandals of 2026

Best Flip Flops

Best Slides

Best Gladiator Sandals

M&S Strappy Flat Gladiator Sandals £28 at M&S These traditional style gladiator sandals work incredibly well when paired with jeans. KHAITE Boden Tie-Detailed Leather Sandals £1,250 at Net-a-Porter For those looking for a true fashion sandal, Khaite's leather lace-ups are sure to provide exactly that. VALENTINO GARAVANI The Rockstud Leather Sandals £780 at Net-a-Porter If you thought Valentino's Rockstud styles were left in the 2010's, think again. Alessandro Michele is making a strong case for their comeback, and with most sizes having to be re-stocked, it's clearly working. H&M Strappy Sandals £32.99 at H&M The grape and strawberry charms are especially adorable on these shoes, easily bringing a boho meets statement style. Saint Laurent Babylone Suede Sandals in Brown £880 at MyTheresa With dainty strings and a small logo detail, these Saint Laurent sandals are my personal favourite and it's becoming increasingly hard to spot them in stock.

Best Minimal Sandals