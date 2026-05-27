There's no shortage of beautiful sights to take in while lounging on the beach at D Maris Bay in south-western Türkiye. Floating islands, crystal-clear waters and rolling mountains as far as the eye can see. And yet my eyes keep drifting downwards—because the 2026 summer sandal season has officially begun, and it seems every single one of the glamorous guests here has had a head start. Spoiler: Hermès Oran sandals are still very much in circulation, though last year's bold black and orange have been swapped for softer beige and cream.
They aren't, however, the only sandals working their way into the wardrobes of the coolest European summer dressers. Far from it. There are, though, a handful of key categories that are clearly having a moment this season. Flip flops, for one—the unassuming staple that now spans every price point, from The Row's chunky-soled style (a firm favourite among luxury fashion devotees) to the classic Havaianas, spotted here at the beach bar in almost every shade imaginable, even on those toting a Chanel beach bag. Red being my personal favourite.
Then there are the sleek slides—the family the Hermès Oran belongs to. The minimalist sandal I'm personally sporting right now, Ancient Greek Sandals being my longstanding go-to. And the fisherman sandal, which the coolest dressers here have unanimously reached for—particularly come lunch and dinner. They work especially well with a jean.
Simply consider me your on-the-ground sandal correspondent, because it's always the stylish early holidaymakers who end up on the summer dressing moodboard first.
Just scroll on for the styles worth investing in this season. Each versatile enough to work with jeans, dresses, skirts or the lace-trim shorts currently having their moment. The key to a great sandal investment, after all, is how versatile they are in your summer wardrobe.
Best Flat Sandals of 2026
Best Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row's Ginza flip flops have been a staple in many a chic woman's wardrobe for a number of seasons now. A key plus being the wedge sole that adds extra height.
A.Emery
Kinto leather thong sandals
For the more refined dresses, A.Emery's sandals would be a wise first port of call.
Havaianas
Classic Flip Flops in Red
Havaianas have been a holiday staple since the 90s, and our love for the longwear flip flop is showing no sign of slowing down. Adding 'a pop of red' to your outfit will earn you instant kudos.
Christopher Esber
Jo Thong Sandals in Brown
These Christopher Esber jelly flip flops are arguably the most highly sought-after sandal this season. Plus, they also fall into our jelly shoe category.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Cobalt blue may not be the first flip flip colour that springs to mind, but white jeans, skirts and linen trousers will feel much more fun.
Free People
Interlude Thong Sandals
In perhaps the most surprising of revived trends, the 90s favourite fabric flip flop is slowly but surely coming back into rotation. You can thank The Row for that.
Saint Laurent knows how to design a chic shoe, and these dainty slides are no exception.
Boden
Trim Detail Flat Sandal-Pink Peony/orange Stripe
Crochet detailing is a key trend for Spring/Summer 26 and this bold pink Boden version will liven up any look.
LOEWE
Petal Anagram Leather Slides
If last season saw the sell-out success of Loewe's petal sandal in bold blues and greens, this season the classic shades are due a comeback.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Haribalmu 10 Cutout Metallic-Leather Slides
These silver leather slides will work just as well for the office as they will out for dinner and on holiday.
AEYDE
Anna Leather Slides
Another example of a simplistic slide that will work with your office wardrobe.
Hermes
Oran Sandal
I couldn't even count the number of Oran sandals I've seen this weekend. Proof, if ever you needed it, that the style is still much loved amongst luxury lovers.
Best Gladiator Sandals
M&S
Strappy Flat Gladiator Sandals
These traditional style gladiator sandals work incredibly well when paired with jeans.
KHAITE
Boden Tie-Detailed Leather Sandals
For those looking for a true fashion sandal, Khaite's leather lace-ups are sure to provide exactly that.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
The Rockstud Leather Sandals
If you thought Valentino's Rockstud styles were left in the 2010's, think again. Alessandro Michele is making a strong case for their comeback, and with most sizes having to be re-stocked, it's clearly working.
H&M
Strappy Sandals
The grape and strawberry charms are especially adorable on these shoes, easily bringing a boho meets statement style.
Saint Laurent
Babylone Suede Sandals in Brown
With dainty strings and a small logo detail, these Saint Laurent sandals are my personal favourite and it's becoming increasingly hard to spot them in stock.
Best Minimal Sandals
A.EMERY
Reef Leather Sandals
Expect to see these minimalist strappy sandals on the feet of the best dressed women you know.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Heel Sandals With Toe Divider
I've been a longtime lover of Ancient Greek Sandals and these ones offer a padded sole that's perfect for strolling in.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Jungle Mamba Patent-Leather Sandals
Elegant and timeless - these sandals are a no-brainer.
LE MONDE BERYL
Beaded Leather Flat Sandals
Granted, these beaded sandals may not be the most minimalistic choice, but if you're after an evening sandal they're absolutely deserving of a look at.
MANGO
Leather Strap Sandals With Metallic Detail
I spied not one but four women wearing toe ring detail sandals on the beach.
AEYDE
Nettie Metallic Leather Sandals
You'd be hard-pushed to find a more minimalist sandal than this style, and they work just as well for work as they would for the weekend.
Best Jelly Sandals
H&M
Jelly Ballet Flats
Sitting somewhere between a sandal and a ballet pump, consider these your everyday summer staple.
CHLOÉ
Jelly Tpu Sandals
Granted, these sandals aren't totally flat—although the heel is especially small. Chloé's last season bestseller is back in new colourways.
Alaïa
Invisible Leather Thong Sandals
Quite possibly the chicest jellies I've ever seen.
Kurt Geiger
Flat Square Toe Jelly Ballet Pumps
I've already spied these red jelly sandals on a number of cool women I follow on Instagram.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Irini Recycled-Pvc Slingback Sandals
Opt for these PVC clear sandals to truly home in on the jelly sandal look.
CELINE
Jelly Bay Sandal in Eco Certified Pvc
Quite possibly the chicest jellies you can buy.
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