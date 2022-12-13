The best ski wear for whether you’re into black runs or après ski

If you've booked your first ski holiday since the event that shall not be named, then the search is officially on for the best ski wear. Finding the coolest pieces is one of the most fun aspects of planning, but it can be a bit tricky.

So I've done all the hard work for you and pulled together some pieces that are practical yet stylish, and work for all snow activities, from hitting the slopes to winter walks and those all-important après ski hot toddies.

Ski jackets

There's so much around, for every budget. High street stores, like H&M, offer affordable ski wear without compromising on performance, though of course, it's worth noting that specialised sports brands might have access to better technologies, which would be reflected in the price.

(opens in new tab) Roxy Billie Snow Jacket, £180.00 | Roxy (opens in new tab) Featuring DryFlight® technology and WarmFlight® Eco insulation, this jacket is designed to keep you warm and dry all day long. With its slim tailored design, this is skiwear without the bulk.

Ski suits

There's literally a style to suit every taste, though I'm loving the retro vibes offered by the likes of Perfect Moment and Cordova. It is a higher price point for sure, but it will make you feel like you're the next 007.

(opens in new tab) PERFECT MOMENT Tignes hooded striped ski suit - was £725, now £435 | Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab)

Enhanced with four-way stretch so your movements are unrestricted, this striped ski suit is made from waterproof and breathable Toray Dermizax™ shell and lined with thermal fleece for warmth. The hood is compatible with helmets while the zip fastenings are rubberized.



Ski boots

If you're a regular skier, then it's definitely worth investing in a pair of ski boots, even if you're only going once a year. A custom-fitted pair of boots will actually reduce the risk of injuries and better your performance - plus it's a more hygienic option.

I personally rate the Snow + Rock boot fitting service (opens in new tab), which is actually available all year round. It starts with a foot analysis and boot customisation, and a few questions about your skiing level (whether you're a regular, go for black pistes, are off piste etc). Then you determine your budget, and after a few tests to see if the boot fits, have a custom footbed made to perfectly mould the contours of your feet.

(opens in new tab) Atomic Womens Hawx Magna 95 Ski Boot, £280 | SNOW + ROCK (opens in new tab)

The all-mountain Atomic Hawx Magna 95 is a ski boot that women with wide feet can ski all day with power and precision. The Legendary Hawx Feel, fit and performance in a 102mm last for a wider fit, it comes with a women’s specific fluted cuff.



Ski wear rental

Of course, if you're not a regular skier, one of the most cost-effective ways to fit out your holiday wardrobe would be to rent some ski gear. Rather than buying something you might not wear again, renting provides both a more affordable and sustainable solution. While you can rent ski wear from regular clothing rental platforms such as MyWardrobe HQ (opens in new tab) and HURR (opens in new tab), there are now also dedicated ski wear rental brands around including Blanqo (opens in new tab) and Eco Ski (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Erin Snow Women's Diana Jacket, rent from £79.0 | Blanqo (opens in new tab) This Erin Snow jacket retails for over £900, but with Blanqo you can rent it for a fraction of the price. The brand recommends renting your ski wear from three days before your vacation departure date, to ensure there's ample time for exchanges in case the sizing doesn't fit. Once you're done, just send the garment back in the pre-paid reusable packaging provided.

Apres ski clothing

There's nothing like a cosy Fairisle jumper, shearling jacket or knitted joggers to really make you feel stylish off the slopes. And who doesn't love a retro Moon Boot, especially when it's a pink one?

(opens in new tab) Moon Boot Pink Icon Low Snow Boots, £120 | Browns Fashion (opens in new tab) Both cute and practical, these boots will keep your feet warm thanks to their insulation and water-repellent fabric.



Pardon the pun, but the above is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to women's ski wear. Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best essentials, from ski goggles to ski jackets and suits.

Shop best ski and après ski essentials:

(opens in new tab) Perfect Moment Schild striped merino wool-jacquard turtleneck sweater, £300 | Net-a-Porter Visit Site (opens in new tab) It's a little bit on the nose, but there's no doubt you will look chic at après in this jumper.

Thermal Ski Leggings, £99 | Holland Cooper VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) Designed with a body contouring fit, these Thermal Ski Leggings offer maximum movement and comfort. With a handy leg pocket, detailed waistband and HC branding, the teflon coated fabric ensures they are both water and snow resistant.

Navy Heatable and Water-Repellent Vest, £444.90 | AlphaTauri VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) AlphaTauri's Heatable Capsule Collection consists of smart pieces like this unisex vest, which can be heated at the touch of a button or via an app to the ideal feel-good temperature. AlphaTauri developed the Heatable Capsule Collection in cooperation with Telekom and Schoeller Textil AG. Each partner brought in its core competence: AlphaTauri was responsible for the product development and design of the capsule, while Telekom brought in the technology including the app. Schoeller Textil AG rounded off the cooperation with the E-Soft-Shell heating technology and all fabric used in the collection.

(opens in new tab) Michael Kors X Ellesse Silverton Hooded Ski Jacket, £375 | Michael Kors Visit Site (opens in new tab) Michael Kors has teamed up with renowned Italian sportswear brand Ellesse on a collection of ski-ready essentials. This jacket is made from water-resistant fabric and features a fun statement design.

(opens in new tab) Vallon Freebirds™ £127, |Vallon Visit Site (opens in new tab) Vallon ski goggles come highly recommended by team Marie Claire. This specific pair features brown-tinted lenses for enhanced contrast and all-day comfort.

(opens in new tab) Julien Macdonald Women's Mastery Ski Jacket, was £300, now £209 | Dare2B Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sportswear brand Dare2B are known of their technical ski wear, and this season they've collaborated with British fashion designer Julien Macdonald. This jack is completely rain resistant and made from breathable fabric to keep you warm and dry.

(opens in new tab) Mackage Gia color-block stretch salopettes, £525 | Net-a-Porter Visit Site (opens in new tab) Made from water-repellent and windproof stretch-fabric, this comfy one-piece will keep you dry and looking stylish.