Andrea's It List: 6 timeless wardrobe staples I’d buy again and again
The investment pieces I have on rotation
There are a few timeless staples I swear by, from the perfect white T-shirt and jeans to the hard-working black blazer I can throw over anything. This week, I’ve rounded up 6 of the everyday wardrobe essentials I currently have on rotation.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
When it comes to the perfect white T-shirt, I have to confess I have two styles. I love my slightly oversized, looser-fit one that I can style with jeans from Reiss, which features a super flattering capped sleeve. But I’m also a big fan of my fitted Hush crew neck, which sits neatly under my suit for smarter office days.
I can’t resist a classic aviator jacket. I’m living in this super soft cropped leather one at weekends. I wear mine with the cosy Merino shearling collar and a cashmere knit, but it can be taken off for a sharper more tailored look for the office.
In a world flooded with new denim trends, the high-waist, straight-leg, soft blue jean is the style I keep coming back to. I love these cropped Citizens of Humanity ones, which I style with everything from ankle boots and heels to my favourite trainers.
Find a great black blazer and you’ll wear it every week for years to come. I love a feminine meets masculine style that feels slightly boxy and oversized like this one from Frankie Shop with stylish vents at the back.
There’s something about a silk shirt that instantly elevates an outfit making it feel elegant and chic. It’s the perfect day-to-night piece this time of year when I’m regularly out for an event straight from the office. This one from Reiss looks and feels so luxurious.
I’m always looking for a statement coat that will inject some colour into my wardrobe at this time of year. This beautiful soft red wrap coat is an update of the sell-out purple version from last year, which I bought and got more compliments on than any other item I’ve ever worn.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
With Halloween over, we are officially into party season and my evenings are steadily getting booked up with work events and Christmas drinks with colleagues and friends. Thankfully, the Marie Claire fashion team have been busy rounding up the very best party dresses to invest in for the season. This year, the classic little black dress continues to feature heavily but shades of plum and burgundy also take the lead with reds not far behind. Shop the full edit here including this cute black mini dress by Rixo.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
