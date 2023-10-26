Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines bags: where art and fashion collide
A unique collection of designer staples
Introducing chapter five of Louis Vuitton's Artycapucines Collection, which sees five leading contemporary artists put their own spin on the Maison's iconic Capucines bag.
Billie Zangewa, Ewa Juszkiewicz, Liza Lou, Tursic & Mille, and Ziping Wang were all tasked with re-imagining the blank canvas that is the bag, first introduced in the 2019 collection and named after Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, the Parisian street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.
The result is a one-of-a-kind collection of five designs, each inspired by their respective artist's unique vision.
Billie Zangewa - born in Malawi and based in South Africa - uses deliberately imperfect patchworks of raw silk to create landscapes and portraits, and her Artycapucines sees her 2020 work The Swimming Lesson - featuring her son Mika - recreated using a combination of high-definition, trompe-l'oeil printing, expressive embroidery, and intentionally visible hand-stitching.
Inspired by female oppression, Polish painter Ewa Juszkiewicz chose to transfer her characteristically striking and surrealist 2021 work Ginger Locks to a Capucines using a high-definition print, set off by a string of golden pearls.
American artist Liza Lou, uses that subtle and beautifully textural bead work she is known for, which is then delicately printed in pastel colours and draped around the Capucines bag like a sculptural second skin.
Franco-Serbian artistic duo Tursic & Mille bring their interest in image overload in contemporary society and recontextualization to their Capucines, and reinvent the bag in a signature flower shape that is then used as a frame for a richly embroidered and coloured version of their 2021 painting Tenderness, accompanied by a charred cedarwood handle and inlaid LV logo.
Chinese artist Ziping Wang's mini Artycapucines is the smallest bag in the collection so far; a confection of leather patchwork and marquetry in bright vivid colours and candy-sweet motifs, and a powerful comment on our visually saturated and self-reflexive world.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
