Although often viewed as distinctly different worlds, fashion and art have always been intrinsically linked. Both serve as powerful forms of expression that have motivated some of the most iconic cultural moments of the past century.

Often cited as fashion’s first major crossover with the art world, the partnership between designer Elsa Schiaparelli and artist Salvador Dalí in 1930s Paris led to nearly a decade of surreal collaborations — from perfume bottles to fabric prints and the now-iconic lobster dress worn by Wallis Simpson. Their work set a precedent, paving the way for future creative pairings: Yves Saint Laurent and Piet Mondrian, Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami, Alexander McQueen and Damien Hirst, to name just a few.

“Art has never just been a trend in fashion – it’s the very foundation of it,” says Koibird founder Belma Gaudio. “Designers like Miuccia Prada, Issey Miyake and Roksanda don’t look to art for seasonal inspiration; they live in that space where fashion and art constantly inform each other. It’s a dialogue that’s always existed — not a moment, but a movement.”

“What we’re witnessing is a new creative legacy in motion,” says creative director and stylist Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira. “Designers are using fashion to stretch the boundaries of reality, pulling from sculpture, performance, and storytelling to build entire universes.”

The Autumn/Winter 2025 collections showcased exactly that. Luxury houses across New York, London, Milan, and Paris looked to the art world to illustrate their collections — from Erdem’s partnership with artist Kaye Donachie, whose paintings were printed directly onto fabric, to Loewe’s homage to Josef and Anni Albers, and Marni’s joyful collaborations with Olaolu Slawn and Soldier Boyfriend.

“The relationship between fashion and art is deeply rooted and symbiotic — each discipline consistently informs and challenges the other,” reflects Tiffany Hsu, Chief Buying Officer at Mytheresa. “As designers seek to create more meaningful, narrative-driven collections, turning to the art world for depth, context, and emotional resonance feels both natural and inevitable.”

Indeed, this season’s collections followed design codes that invited new forms of connection — allowing audiences to interact, reflect, and feel empowered. Fashion didn’t just reference art this season — it fully embraced it, with both worlds coming together to create bold, expressive collections.

“This concept isn’t about referencing art; it’s about living it,” adds Ayozie Fu Safira. “Fashion and art were never truly separate spheres. Now, more than ever, they speak as one, evolving language.”

Below, we explore seven runway shows that blurred the lines between fashion and art this Autumn/Winter 2025.

Roksanda and Phyllida Barlow

(Image credit: Future)

For over 20 years, Roksanda Ilinčić has led the way in blending craft, design, and artistic expression through her eponymous label, Roksanda. For the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show at London Fashion Week, Ilinčić drew inspiration from the late artist Phyllida Barlow.

Known for her bold, playful, and large-scale installations, Barlow has long influenced Ilinčić — from her use of recycled materials to the conceptual thinking behind each piece. With a focus on space, form, and challenging traditional sculptural methods, Barlow’s work invites viewers to question what they see.

These ideas translated beautifully on the runway. Traces of Barlow’s architectural sensibility combined with Ilinčić’s signature tailoring resulted in a 35-piece collection that honoured both the artist’s legacy and the designer’s vision.

Erdem and Kaye Donachie

(Image credit: Future)

Erdem Moralıoğlu, creative director of his eponymous label, has long bridged the gap between art and fashion. Known for referencing influential artists like Tracey Emin and Nan Goldin, his collections often explore themes rooted in the female form.

For Autumn/Winter 2025, Moralıoğlu collaborated directly with artist Kaye Donachie — a partnership that began when he commissioned her to paint a portrait of his late mother. Moved by Donachie’s poetic approach to image-making, he was drawn to the way her work captures the lingering presence of a life once lived.

The result: Donachie’s ethereal female figures now appear across the collection — their silhouettes printed on ready-to-wear pieces crafted from natural fibres, interwoven with signature Erdem motifs like velvet embroidery and romantic florals.

Courrèges and Dan Colen

(Image credit: Future)

The Courrèges’ Autumn/Winter 2025 show was a masterclass in bold minimalism. Staying true to the brand’s sleek design codes, creative director Nicolas Di Felice drew inspiration from Moments Like This — a book featuring artist Dan Colen’s confetti-inspired works and graffiti splatters.

A long-time favourite of Di Felice, the book served as a creative springboard for injecting joy and spontaneity into the collection. On the runway, confetti rained down as models wore everyday staples elevated by unexpected textures and trims. The opening look mimicked the motion of confetti swirling around the body, while confetti-speckled tweed became a key fabric, blending Colen’s playful aesthetic with Courrèges’ futuristic minimalism.

Issey Miyake and Erwin Wurm

(Image credit: Future)

Unusual, witty, and humorous are just some of the words often used to describe artist Erwin Wurm’s work. Known for exploring the body and unconventional forms of craftsmanship, his influence on Issey Miyake’s creative director, Satoshi Kondo, feels particularly fitting.

Wurm’s sculptural practice often involves everyday materials — from screws and chairs to suitcases — reimagined in surprising ways. His aim: to challenge perception and offer a new point of view. It’s a philosophy Kondo shares, using fashion to transform the familiar into something entirely unexpected.

Indeed, through his work at Issey Miyake, creative director Satoshi Kondo has consistently challenged traditional notions of garment design by drawing on sculptural references. For the label’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Kondo found major inspiration in Erwin Wurm’s work, particularly in a presentation at Paris Fashion Week that explored the idea of the "One Minute Sculpture.”

Here, attendees watched performers hold spontaneous, sculptural poses — a living installation that brought Wurm’s playful philosophy to life through fashion.

Alaïa and Mark Mander

(Image credit: Future)

This season, Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier explored themes of sculpture, geography, and what has always been central to the brand: women.

Drawing inspiration from the work of sculptor Mark Manders, Mulier was intrigued by the artist’s reflections on culture, transformation, and impermanence. Manders is known for combining everyday objects — like tables, chairs, and newspapers — with wet clay to create works that appear unfinished or fragmented. With crumbling faces and missing parts, his sculptures examine beauty and geography without defined boundaries.

For Mulier, these ideas aligned closely with Alaïa’s legacy — particularly Azzedine Alaïa’s vision of celebrating individuality and strength. The result was a confident Autumn/Winter 2025 collection built around structural silhouettes, headpieces, and cutouts in a neutral palette, punctuated by bursts of canary yellow and cobalt blue.

Loewe and Josef & Anni Albers

(Image credit: Future)

For Jonathan Anderson’s final collection at Loewe, the brand took an unconventional approach, presenting it as a scrapbook. At the Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, Anderson curated a blend of memories—both old and new—that filled the pages with mementos. This method allowed him to merge Loewe’s classic motifs with fresh artistry and craftsmanship.

Central to the collection was a collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, celebrating the mid-century art pioneers. Drawing inspiration from Josef Albers' Homage to the Square series, Loewe’s accessories—like the Puzzle, Amazona bag, and Flamenco clutch—were reimagined through the artist’s geometric forms.

Albers’ distinctive use of color and technique also influenced the ready-to-wear pieces. Leather was sliced and sculpted, while everyday garments were elevated with draping, nodding to Anni Albers’ innovative textile techniques. The collection embodied the same boundary-pushing spirit of art and design that defined the Albers’ legacy.

Marni and Olaolu Slawn and Soldier Boyfriend

(Image credit: Future)

An unlikely partnership formed last year between Marni’s then-creative director, Francesco Risso, and artists Olaolu Slawn and Soldier Boyfriend during a month-long artist residency. Working together in a shared studio, the trio combined their approaches to art and design, drawing inspiration from history and culture.

(Image credit: Future)

Fusing the artists’ Nigerian heritage with Risso’s Italian roots, they created The Pink Sun collection. Using the runway as their canvas, Marni’s Autumn/Winter 2025 show became a bridge between mediums, cultures, and expressions—a testament to both the brand and artists’ dedication to craftsmanship. Their vibrant graffiti work melded seamlessly with Marni’s innovative, experimental aesthetic.

The collection serves as an industry blueprint for the transformative power of connecting art and fashion. Its vibrant runway looks showcased bold colour-blocking on silk dresses (worn by Marie Claire UK cover star Tracee Ellis Ross), flowing coats, and floral appliqués extending from tailored suits.