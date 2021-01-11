A Sex and the City reboot is officially happening and people are finding the casting awkward

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sex and the City left our screens in 2004, leaving a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte shaped hole in our lives.

It’s 17 years later and we still reference our favourite foursome on the regular, from post-it note break ups and iconic fashion moments to our love of Cosmopolitans.

In fact, it feels like it was just yesterday that Carrie left Aleksandr Petrovsky in Paris for Mr Big.

Two films and a reported cast feud later, Sex and the City is coming back.

Yes, this is not a drill. There is officially a SATC reboot in the works, but the casting is proving awkward for fans as not all four women will be returning.

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to show, Kim Cattrall has chosen not to be a part of the new series, meaning that Samantha Jones will not be a part of the show going forwards.

Breaking the news, SJP (Carrie) took to Instagram to post a montage of New York, captioning the video: ‘I couldn’t help but wonder…where are they now?’

‘You, me, New York…anything is possible,’ posted Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) alongside the promo video, to which SJP commented: ‘See you at the table read! X’. Kristin Davis (Charlotte) also took to Instagram to share the news, posting: ‘Anything is possible… meet you there’, to which SJP commented: ‘See you in hair and makeup! X’.

SATC fans were quick to query Kim Cattrall’s absence, something SJP cleared up in the comments section with: ‘Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.’

We can’t help but wonder what this will be like.