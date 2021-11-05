The controversial way Samantha Jones has been written out of the SATC reboot has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sex and the City left our screens in 2004, leaving a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte shaped hole in our lives.

It’s 17 years later and we still reference our favourite foursome on the regular, from post-it note break ups and iconic fashion moments to our love of Cosmopolitans.

In fact, it feels like it was just yesterday that Carrie left Aleksandr Petrovsky in Paris for Mr Big.

Two films and a reported cast feud later, Sex and the City is coming back, with the SATC reboot set to air in December 2021.

While Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to the reboot entitled ‘And Just Like That’, Kim Cattrall has chosen not to be a part of the new series. Yes, this does of course mean that Samantha Jones will not be a part of the show going forwards.

The question on all SATC fans’ minds was how Samantha would be written out of the series. Would she be killed off? Would she be off on a beach with Smith Jerrod? We couldn’t help but wonder.

It has now been announced how Samantha will be written out and fans aren’t too impressed.

It appears a Samantha-Carrie fallout has been written into the script.

‘We get into her absence very quickly,’ an insider revealed to the Daily Mail. ‘Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship.’

The source continued: ‘You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship.’

We can’t help but wonder what this will be like.