Carrie Bradshaw makes a case for big hats, small brands and vintage

I've spent the last week constantly refreshing the Instagram feed of And Just Like That costume designers Danny Santiago and Molly Rogers for fresh sightings of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in season three of the TV series, for which filming started on 10th May. The first outfit, which included a vintage Yves Saint Laurent, bow-bedecked blouse, whet my whistle, but Monday's look is my favourite so far.

As with so many of Bradshaw's ensembles, it's divisive – and that's what makes the styling so great. For example, there's nothing cookie cutter about the outrageously oversized bonnet (aptly named the Cloud hat) by Berlin-based milliner, Maryam Keyhani.

Then, there is the 'Traffic Light' dress by Ossie Clark, a super-rare piece from 1970, sourced from Portobello Market vintage seller, Shani Turner. Arguably though, the most surprising element may well be the relatively flat (and ergonomic) Scholl Pescura clogs, a notable departure from Bradshaw's signature Manolo Blahnik heels – and a snip of the price, at £110.

The outfit went viral, dividing opinion among fans. 'I need her to accidentally run into Berger whilst wearing this outfit,' wrote one commenter, wryly, when @everyoutfitonsatc shared the look. Meanwhile, Dame Zandra Rhodes showed her appreciation on costume designer Danny Santiago's post with three heart emojis.

Milliner Maryam Keyhani, who created Carrie's statement hat, tells me that her Instagram has blown up since the photos were shared. 'It’s been really crazy!' she says. 'It’s what the kids call viral, I guess.' Keyhani originally made the Cloud hat for herself, and it has since become one of her bestsellers – something that will likely only be boosted by what I'm calling 'the Carrie effect.'

It's heartening to see And Just Like That's costume department selecting independent designers and the positive impact it has on small brands. 'It’s really special to see people like Danny [Santiago] and Sarah [Jessica Parker] picking an artist like me running a creative business from a small shop Berlin,' says Keyhani.

'There is no in between; you either love or hate it.' Maryam Keyhani

'It is a difficult hat to wear and can only be done by selected few,' she continues. 'There is no in between; you either love or hate it. I’m really happy people get to see looks they are not used to… It just gives a little permission to play.'

As a vintage fanatic, I was thrilled to discover that Carrie's dress is an Ossie Clark original from 1973. Santiago purchased it from Shani Turner from Turner Vintage, a Kent-based vintage seller and Portobello Market regular.

'Danny [Santiago] and Molly [Rogers] found me and arranged to meet me, to do a collaboration with SJP, so I knew it was for her,' Turner tells me. 'I thought it was styled beautifully.'

'It's called the Traffic Light dress, because of the three colours,' she says, revealing she managed to get her hands on not one but two identical versions. The remaining dress is available to purchase for via Turner's Instagram. 'I've been inundated with calls from people wanting to buy [it], but it is £2,200 and not everybody can afford it.'

London vintage fair Clerkenwell Vintage commented 'We can't WAIT to see the the girls in all the pieces you sourced from our fair!' on Santiago's post, which means we have more vintage looks to come. This fashion editor will be waiting with bated breath – and updating you here, of course).