Miley Cyrus used to date one of the stars of The White Lotus season three

The White Lotus season three is officially underway. And with a dramatic first episode under our belts, fans are eagerly anticipating the rest of the season.

The third instalment of the HBO show is set in Koh Samui, Thailand, seeing a new line up of affluent guests arrive at the infamous White Lotus Hotel.

It is the A-list cast that has been making the most headlines, featuring major names including Aimee Lou Wood and Natasha Rothwell. And from Lalisa Manobal's eye-watering Instagram following, to Sam Nivola's surprisingly famous girlfriend, it is their personal lives that have fascinated the internet the most.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

It was season three actor Patrick Schwarzenegger who made headlines this week, as internet detectives resurfaced reports that he once dated singer Miley Cyrus.

Yes, really. Back in 2014, when Cyrus was on a break from on-off partner Liam Hemsworth, she and Schwarzenegger briefly dated, with their relationship reportedly getting serious.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They have been friends for a long time," an insider explained of their relationship back in 2014, via Us Weekly, adding: "They have a ton of common friends, so they have run in the same circles for years.

"She thinks he’s hot [and] she thinks he’s cool," another source added, via the publication. "Patrick is a nice, good guy. He’s grown up in Hollywood just like her and it was only a matter of time before they hooked up."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former couple is reported to have split up in April 2015, with timing cited as the reason behind the break up.

"They're just in two different places in their lives," a source told People at the time. "He's in college and she's focused on her music and career."

Schwarzenegger and Cyrus have not spoken publicly about their split, but it is speculated that her 2015 song 'BB Talk' is written about their former relationship.

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.