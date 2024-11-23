The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the HBO show’s highly-anticipated next instalment set for release in 2025. And with new details dropping each day, everything from credible fan theories to on-set anecdotes are making headlines.

The third and final season will be set in Koh Samui, Thailand, with a teaser trailer dropping just this week. And judging by the viral video, we can expect a star-studded new S3 cast - Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood and Lalisa Manobal to name a few.

It was Patrick Schwarzenegger who made headlines this week, with the 31-year-old actor joining the HBO show for its third season. And during a recent interview with Business Insider, he was asked what the public could expect from the highly-anticipated next instalment.

Schwarzenegger’s response? “It’s absolutely fucking insane” - a statement that has unsurprisingly gone viral.

“It was so different this time,” added Natasha Rothwell, who will be returning to her role as Belinda from the first season. “This show was quite humble season one - you know like we didn’t know what it was gonna be. It wasn’t The White Lotus. It was just this really cool opportunity to work with one of my idols, Mike White.

“It did a lot for me personally and professionally,” she later continued. “And so to see what Mike has done with the series, it’s incredible. And this final season, it’s bigger. It’s more insane. I personally, and again, I’m biased, but I think it’s the best one yet.”

Mike White himself has also confirmed the statements, promising a “supersized” show in 2025.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of the final season, adding: "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

We officially cannot wait for this.