One White Lotus season three star has a surprisingly A-list girlfriend

The White Lotus season three is days away, with the highly-anticipated third instalment set for release next week. And from viral teaser trailers to credible fan theories, the HBO show is making non-stop headlines.

It is the A-list cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with major names from Aimee Lou Wood and Michelle Monaghan, to Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, and Lalisa Manobal, coming onboard for season three.

It was The White Lotus season three actor Sam Nivola who made headlines this week, after the internet discovered that he had a surprisingly A-list family, and girlfriend.

The 21-year-old is set to star in the upcoming HBO show as Lochlan Ratliff. And straight off the back of his success in Netflix's The Perfect Couple, Nivola looks set for stardom.

On closer inspection however, he has been running in A-list circles his entire life, with Nivola being the son of famous actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

Not to mention, he also has a surprisingly A-list girlfriend, with Nivola dating Iris Apatow, fellow actor, and daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

Nivola and Apatow attended the Los Angeles premiere of The White Lotus season three together earlier this week.

And during his time on the red carpet, Nivola even revealed that Apatow joined him in Thailand last year during the filming of The White Lotus.

"I brought my girlfriend for a few months, which was amazing," Nivola explained to People of his filming experience in Koh Samui, Thailand. "It was so great to have a taste of home because it was 10,000 miles away from home. It was so nice of her to sacrifice that time to come be with me and I’m incredibly grateful to her."

Well, this is lovely.

The White Lotus season three launches on Sky and streaming service NOW on Monday 17th February.