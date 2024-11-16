A video from The White Lotus season three is officially going viral

The White Lotus season three is on its way, with the HBO show’s highly-anticipated final instalment set for a 2025 release.

The third and final instalment will see the infamous White Lotus hotel open its doors in Koh Samui, Thailand, with a new roster of uber-rich guests set to descend. And from Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb, to Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood, we're talking serious A-list names.

With new details dropping each day, everything from credible fan theories to on-set anecdotes are making headlines. And this week, excitement reached its peak as a teaser trailer for The White Lotus season three officially dropped.

The viral teaser video shows White Lotus hotel staff welcoming guests in Thailand, with one clip featuring returning cast member Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her role as Belinda from season one.

However, particular focus appeared to be on Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), a famed Thai rapper, singer and dancer from the South Korean girl group, Blackpink, who will be making her acting debut in The White Lotus season three.

And following the teaser trailer's release, it was Lisa's appearance that dominated the conversation. "Girl, Lisa is gonna be the star of this show I just know it," one viewer posted to Instagram. "Finally we will see actress Lalisa," another commented, while another wrote: "Queen Lisa is here".

An official release date and trailer for The White Lotus season three have not yet been revealed, but creator Mike White has explained that it will be “supersized”.

“I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has explained of the final season, adding: "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

We officially cannot wait for this.