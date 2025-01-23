The future of The White Lotus has finally been confirmed

It's almost time for The White Lotus to return to our screens after a two year hiatus, and to say fans are excited is something of an understatement. The show - which follows the lives of both wealthy travellers and employees at a luxury resort - has seen phenomenal success since season one aired in 2021, and has deservedly earned awards at the Emmys, SAGs and Golden Globes.

The casting has also become a huge talking point over the years, with the show acting as a launching pad for up-and-coming actors like Leo Woodall, as well as showcasing the brilliance of Hollywood heavyweights like Jennifer Coolidge. This year, The White Lotus season 3 includes a number of familiar faces - including Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, Cruel Intention's Sarah Catherine Hook and returning castmate Natasha Rothwell.

And while the world is still waiting for the third season (Sunday 16th February - mark your calendar), the future of the show has already been confirmed. In fact, earlier this week Warner Bros. announced that The White Lotus season 4 has already been given the green light - meaning that there's a lot more to come. Hurrah.

Back in November, Variety confirmed that creator Mike White had already pitched ideas for a fourth season, with HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys telling reporters at the time: "Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season."

In a post on X, the official Max account wrote: "Good news travels fast. #TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination."

As for the upcoming instalment, details of The White Lotus season 3 plot are still thin on the ground. But we do know that the show will follow a new set of guests at a resort in Thailand. Previously, the show focused on hotels in Hawaii and Italy, with Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Sydney Sweeney taking on roles, but this time around you can expect appearances from the likes of Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Excited? Same.