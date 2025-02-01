'The White Lotus' creator's surprising comments about season three are going viral

The White Lotus season three is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment set for release later this month. And with viral teaser trailers, credible fan theories and on-set anecdotes released on a regular basis, the HBO show is making non-stop headlines.

The third and final season will be set in Koh Samui, Thailand, starring major A-list names, including Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey, and Lalisa Manobal.

And with The White Lotus cast and crew promising a “supersized” third instalment, viewers are counting down the days until its release on 16 February 2025.

It was The White Lotus creator Mike White who made headlines this week, as he weighed in on the highly-anticipated third season and what we can expect.

According to White, 54, the next season promises to be "much, much darker" than the first two instalments, explaining in an interview with TIME that season three is not only grander, but more epic.

"I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one,” White explained during the recent interview. "There’s stuff that I’ve never directed before."

"I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing," White has previously explained of The White Lotus season three. "It’s going to be longer, bigger [and] crazier... I’m super excited about the content of the season."

"To see what Mike has done with the series, it’s incredible," added Natasha Rothwell during a 2024 appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. "And this final season, it’s bigger. It’s more insane. I personally, and again, I’m biased, but I think it’s the best one yet."

The White Lotus season three is set for release on 16 February 2025.