The White Lotus cast just confirmed the behind-the-scenes drama

The White Lotus season three is almost at its close, with the highly-anticipated finale being just days away.

And from the viral fan theories to the trending filming locations in Koh Samui, Thailand, the HBO show's third instalment is undoubtedly the most talked-about.

The White Lotus 3x08 Promo "Amor Fati" (HD) Season Finale | HBO series - YouTube Watch On

It is the A-list cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with season three featuring some major names. We're talking Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell to name a few. Not to mention, an IRL Hollywood couple in Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell.

And while the stars have been opening up about their 7 month filming experience in Thailand last year, they appeared to confirm that there was drama behind the scenes as well as on-camera.

(Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

"It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage," Jason Isaacs explained in a recent interview with Vulture. "It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost."

He continued: "All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights. They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama."

Later in the interview, Isaacs was asked to share details on the behind-the-scenes drama, to which he responded: "Absolutely not. I became very close to some people and less close to others, but we still all had that experience together and there’s a certain level of discretion required."

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Walton Goggins has also opened up about the difficulties of his White Lotus filming experience, recalling that the darkness of his character left him feeling "misunderstood".

"I felt misunderstood, like I was a fucking downer for everyone else," Goggins has explained recently to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was just consumed by the story. It got to a place where they would just put my chair somewhere different on set or I’d sit on a rock away from everybody and wait for the weekends to hang out with people. But Aimee and I became very close, very quickly, and a part of that was because when everyone else was like, ‘Oh, just leave that guy alone,’ Aimee constantly came and poked me."

The White Lotus season three episodes air on Sky and streaming service NOW every Monday.