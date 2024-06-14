Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo has finally revealed how Gabriel feels about Emily
Emily in Paris season four is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment coming to Netflix in August. And from EIP filming delays to a major relocation (ahem, Rome), there's a lot to talk about.
It is potential season four plots that have unsurprisingly made the most headlines, with season three leaving everything up in the air - particularly Emily Cooper's love life, and whether she and Gabriel will finally get together.
Lucas Bravo, the actor behind the beloved character, opened up about his return as Gabriel for season four in a recent interview with Vogue. And while dropping some hints about the upcoming season, the 36-year-old revealed Gabriel's true feelings for Emily.
"All I can tell you is that when I'm in Gabriel's skin, I'm deeply, deeply in love with Emily," Bravo explained of the two characters. "She's the one - she's my soulmate. So from Gabriel's perspective, I think they're meant to be together and I hope they will be."
He continued: "But from an outsider's perspective, I think they need to communicate and be independent, and their relationship should be a bonus to them being separate individuals."
"This season is all about maturity," Bravo has explained of season four as a whole, later adding that he's "never been so close to Lily [Collins] before in terms of what [they] brought to Gabriel and Emily.
"We really wanted to take it to the next level, not in terms of passion but in terms of maturity and the connection between them," he continued. "There's a lot of problems that weren't addressed for three seasons which we're confronting now."
We officially cannot wait for this.
Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.
We will continue to update this story.
