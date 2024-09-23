Freddie says he 'felt suffocated' by his relationship with Catherine on Love Is Blind UK
Love Is Blind UK landed on Netflix last month, and it has been a huge hit with viewers and fans of the franchise. The show, which follows singletons looking for love in blind dating pods, saw six couples making it down the aisle (although there were reportedly unaired love triangles and unseen exes at the weddings) but in the end, only three couples said 'I do'.
While the Love Is Blind UK reunion confirmed that Jasmine and Bobby remain married, and Nicole and Benaiah are still loved-up, all the other couples have gone their separate ways. One of the most turbulent pairings was Freddie and Catherine, and despite their best efforts to make their relationship work, Freddie decided against getting married in the final episode.
During an interview with Tudum, Freddie explained that he still cares about Catherine but things just didn't work out as they had hoped. He said: "We're still friends, and I have a lot of love for her. We gave it a go for a little bit, but it just wasn’t meant to be."
Explaining that he was aware of their differences early on in their relationship, Freddie added: "I know I’m not a perfect person, but I do feel like Cat was a bit short-tempered with me. I didn’t really like that. There were just differences between us and it was a lot of pressure... I felt a bit suffocated. It was only when I had that time to myself where I got clarity and I thought I could make my own decisions."
As for Catherine, she told Tudum that there was 'a lot of stuff that the public didn't see' when it came to their on-screen fallouts, stating: "Freddie was saying one thing to my family and friends [and another] to me off camera... There’s a very different side to Freddie. [That’s] why I was very insecure throughout the whole way. A lot of stuff came out of the woodwork."
Since they left the experiment, Freddie has remained single but Catherine is dating fellow Love Is Blind UK singleton Jake. His story wasn't aired on the final edit, but their relationship has already been a talking point for viewers following his ex-partner's claims that he ghosted her, and Freddie admitting that seeing Catherine with someone else so soon after the show was 'difficult'.
Love Is Blind UK is available to watch now on Netflix.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
