Love Is Blind UK's Jasmine has opened up about the backlash her mum has received since the show’s release

Spoilers ahead...

Love Is Blind UK landed on Netflix last month, with the highly-anticipated reality spin-off now all anyone can talk about.

The UK show's premise remained the same as the US original version, seeing single individuals date each other in pods separated by a screen, coupling up and getting engaged sight unseen. Then, after weeks of living together, they must choose to wed or separate, determining once and for all "if love is truly blind".

This season saw a particularly high success rate, with three of the final six couples choosing to say: "I do". And from the truth behind the Love is Blind marriages and the secret unaired love triangle, to which couples are still together now, the most recent instalment is making more headlines than most.

One couple in particular has become a real talking point, with the internet appearing to root for mental health nurse Jasmine, 29, and 33-year-old luxury shopping guide, Bobby.

The couple - who are still together now, appeared to face more challenges than most in their pre-wedding run-up, with Jasmine's mother Marisa not approving of the match.

In fact, during her first meeting with Bobby, Marisa appeared to grill her daughter's fiancé on his education, his finances and how many girlfriends he has had - something that has prompted a major online backlash since the show's release.

The backlash has grown so loud in fact that Marisa has released a statement on TikTok.

"To all viewers of Love Is Blind UK. Thank you for watching the show," Marisa stated. "May I request people to not foster hatred on social media. I am a mother and I thought I was being a mother. Forgive me if you have a negative opinion of my behaviour. You are all entitled to your opinion but remember we are all human.

She continued: “There were words that were said and the meaning in my head was different. We are all individual with different social and cultural backgrounds. My first language is Tagalog, not English.

"I myself felt uncomfortable watching the ‘uneducated’ part, I am sorry it was unpleasant. Let’s move on from that statement. Jasmine was safely raised to the best of my ability. I guided and protected Jasmine until the age when she is able to defend herself.

She concluded: “As a mother, I was nervous and scared Jasmine is getting married under the experiment. I want her happiness, I want the best for my daughter. Again, please remember I am human. We all are. Thank you, Marisa."

Jasmine has also spoken out amidst the online backlash, releasing an Instagram Story in tribute to her mother.

"My perfectly imperfect mum," read Jasmine's moving message to Instagram. "The woman who raised me and my twin brother all by herself. She's never claimed to be perfect, but one thing I will say is I owe this woman my life."

The post continued: "She has made so many sacrifices for my brother and I and chose to step up when our father left us at 12 years old, working 2 jobs and going to university at the same time. I would not be where I am today without her guidance, support and love.

"We argue and laugh like any family would but I'm so grateful to have been raised by a strong independent woman and would not change her for the world! We've had plenty of conversations and reflected on what happened that night. Please bare in mind, we're all a work in progress. Let's all aim to do better and be better."

Bobby has also spoken out in defence of his mother-in-law, stating: "One thing I would like to mention is that Marisa did apologise off camera the day after the meeting and we moved on."

He continued: "Going online to give your opinion is one thing but we should all remember to practice what we preach and be kind."

Thankfully, one year on Marisa appears to have come around, and when asked on Love Is Blind UK: The Reunion if she approved of the match now, she replied: "110 per cent".

Love Is Blind UK is available to watch now on Netflix.