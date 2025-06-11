Justin Bieber has posted another cryptic message that has left fans confused, as rumours continue to swirl around his relationship with wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin's post about relationships comes just as Hailey meaningfully edited a social media caption of her own referring to therapy.

On Monday, Justin wrote in an Instagram post: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, That’s not love." The words accompanied two close-up and slightly blurry black and white selfies. Commenters were quick to jump to conclusions as to Justin's meaning, with many assuming that he was expressing a subtle dig at Hailey, with whom he shares son Jack Blues Bieber.

One person wrote: "All his posts and captions seem like personal attacks to Hailey how is this woman still with him, she continuously gets publicly embarrassed by her own husband." However, it feels important to note that Justin never said he was talking about Hailey - and the message was cryptic enough that it could have been referring to, well, anything.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Hailey posted an Instagram slideshow with the caption: "lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long." But the model soon edited the caption, which now only reads: "lemon drop martinis all summer long" with a series of summery emojis.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Justin's fans have voiced concern for his behaviour in recent months. There have been several incidents, including various Instagram posts and captions, which have led onlookers to believe that Justin could be going through a difficult time — and that perhaps his marriage is suffering as well.

With that said, sources who recently spoke to Page Six about the situation insisted that their relationship was absolutely fine. "She knows his personality," one insider said. "They love each other. She’s been really good for him."