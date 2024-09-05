Freddie reveals why he wanted Catherine to sign a prenup on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK landed on Netflix last month, and it was finally time for the Brits to look for love in the infamous pods. The show quickly climbed the streaming platform's charts within a week of airing thanks to the sweet romances, fiery fallouts and a handful of divisive characters - but the offscreen drama has been just as gripping. Since the show wrapped, we've heard a lot from the cast and they've been spilling - from the unseen love triangles to Sabrina claiming that Steven invited his ex to their wedding, and Catherine coupling up with someone else from the show (and his pod fiancé later claiming he 'ghosted' her). Yikes.

But one of the most popular singles on the show was funeral director Freddie, who has gone on to amass a huge social media following since he said 'I don't' on his wedding day. Despite being engaged to Catherine, Freddie decided against getting married after expressing concern that their lifestyles were too different. When the pair left the pods, he feared Catherine's 'bougie' and 'materialistic' lifestyle was worlds away from his own and eventually asked her how she would feel about signing a prenup.

While Catherine was shocked by the request, Freddie has now shared why he asked his fiancé to sign a prenup ahead of their Love Is Blind UK wedding. During a chat with Chloe Burrows on the Chloe vs The World podcast, he explained: "It's a legally binding thing, that’s why I was so adamant about the prenup. I’d only known her for three weeks. It was a difficult conversation. Maybe I could have worded it in a better way, but I stand by that decision that a prenup is the best thing to do, especially if you’ve only known someone for such a short period of time.

"If you’ve been together for a while, then obviously you’d relook at it. A prenup is important, it’s not just there to protect me, but it’s there to protect her as well."

Freddie also touched on Catherine's relationship with fellow castmate Jake, whose journey was not aired on the show. The pair connected shortly after filming ending, with Freddie telling Daily Mail: "I found out about it quite early on, to be honest, so not long after we broke up – maybe a couple weeks after, I found out she had been on dates with him. If she’s happy, you know, I’ve not really got anything to say, to be honest. I think as long as she’s happy and he’s happy, then I hope it works for them."

Love Is Blind UK is available to stream on Netflix now.