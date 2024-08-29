Sabrina says Steven brought his ex-girlfriend to their Love Is Blind UK wedding

The Love Is Blind UK reunion aired this week - and what an emotional rollercoaster it was. A year after the couples said I do (and I don't), they were reunited by Matt and Emma Willis who grilled them on everything from their current relationship status' to their controversial onscreen moments. Catherine and Freddie were amicable despite the funeral director turning her down at the altar, Demi shared that she's thriving since the show, and Sam even made an appearance to defend his controversial behaviour.

But one of the biggest surprises was the fact that Sabrina and Steven had decided to end their marriage. While Bobby and Jasmine, and Nicole and Benaiah, remain loved-up, the only other couple that legally wed on the show revealed that they have called it quits. During an interview with the hosts, Sabrina shared that she felt they struggled with communication and distance, while Steven admitted that after their wedding he had only visited his wife in Belfast twice.

The tense interaction was a far cry from what viewers had seen just weeks before, and since the additional episode aired Sabrina has expanded on what was really happening off camera. During an interview with IGV Presents on YouTube, Sabrina spoke about an added layer of awkwardness on their wedding day - claiming that Steven had invited his ex-girlfriend.

Joined by her Love Is Blind UK cast mates, the group was asked if staying in touch with an ex is a red flag, to which Sabrina answered: "Steven brought his ex-girlfriend to our wedding."

While Catherine, Demi and Maria all looked shocked, Sabrina was asked how she felt about it and added that she 'didn't get to speak to her'. However, she did say hello to her new husband's former flame, continuing: "I went up and introduced myself to her."

Steven had spoken about an ex-partner in the pods while he was dating Sabrina, explaining that his former long-term partner had ended their relationship after finding out she had a tumour and wanting to 'focus on herself'. However, it has not been confirmed whether this was the same ex-partner that attended their wedding.

The interviewer also asked the boys the same question in a separate interview, and Steven stated that staying in touch with an ex 'shows they treat each other with respect', saying: "It depends what the boundaries are. Some of my best female friends, I’ve had a relationship with, and just because we didn’t work out on a romantic level doesn’t mean we can’t be friends."

People were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, with one person writing: "Sabrina, the tea!!!"

Another added: "I genuinely can't look at Steven the same."

A third chimed in: "Steven really had all of us fooled."

Love Is Blind UK is available to watch now on Netflix.