The creator of 'Nobody Wants This' once starred in a very popular TV show
Nobody Wants This is one of the most talked-about shows of 2024, with the popular 10-part Netflix series now renewed for a second season.
The series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the new couple as they navigate their unlikely relationship, and the merging of their two worlds.
The series was created by Erin Foster, with Nobody Wants This based on her relationship with music executive husband Simon Tikhman, and her own conversion to Judaism. And since the show's whirlwind success, Foster, and her life with Tikhman have been front and centre.
It was the 42-year-old's credentials that made headlines this week, as it emerged that before screenwriting, Foster focused on acting, appearing in Gilmore Girls, Barely Famous and House.
Most notably, she had a five episode role in popular TV show, The OC, appearing in the third and fourth seasons as a well-known character.
Yes, really. Foster played Heather, the girlfriend of Kevin 'Volchok' (Cam Gigandet), and bully to Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) at Newport Union.
The revelation has unsurprisingly gone viral, particularly given that Nobody Wants This' Adam Brody (AKA the hot rabbi) previously starred in The OC as Seth Cohen.
The pair reflected on the coincidence during a recent episode of 'The World's First Podcast' with Foster's sister Sara, confirming that they never actually met or filmed together on the Fox drama. In fact, Brody revealed that he actually thought it was Sara who had played Heather, not Erin.
"I thought it was Sara until I was doing press for this, and somebody told me it wasn’t," Brody laughed, to which Foster replied: "I don’t know what’s the bigger insult, not knowing I was on it or thinking it was Sara."
She continued: "We never worked together and I was bad. Like, I was truly bad in the show, and I had very minimal scenes, and none of them were with you; they were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and Volchok, the guy who played my boyfriend."
Well, this is hilarious.
Nobody Wants This season one is available to watch now on Netflix.
