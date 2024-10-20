Rachel Bilson has opened up about ex boyfriend Adam Brody's ‘Nobody Wants This’ resurgence

Nobody Wants This is the most talked-about show of the moment, with the 10-part Netflix series earning 15.9 million views in its first week.

The feel-good series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the young couple as they navigate their unlikely new relationship.

The series - and its star-studded cast (Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Tovah Feldshuh and Sherry Cola to name a few) has gone viral. And from its renewal for a second season, to the major changes coming to the Netflix series, Nobody Wants This is making non-stop headlines.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) A photo posted by on

It is Adam Brody who has got the world talking the most, with his portrayal of "hot rabbi" Noah Roklov elevating him to heart-throb status.

The 44-year-old was known already for playing fan favourite character Seth Cohen in noughties teen drama, The OC. And with the actor keeping a relatively low profile since the show's 2007 finale, his Nobody Wants This comeback has seen a huge Adam Brody resurgence.

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix © 2024)

As Brody reaches a new level of stardom, one person who has commented on the hysteria is his ex girlfriend and former co-star, Rachel Bilson.

Bilson starred on The OC as Seth Cohen's longterm girlfriend, Summer Roberts - something that extended to offscreen too, with Bilson and Brody dating for three years.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, despite their 2006 split, the couple appears to be on good terms. In fact, when Bilson was asked recently what she thought about her ex boyfriend's "hot rabbi" resurgence, she only had good things to say.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I hear everyone loves it," the 43-year-old explained to People about Nobody Wants This. "And I couldn’t be more excited, ’cause literally Kristen and Adam both I love, and are like my people. So I’m really excited about it and excited for them.”

And going on to talk about the Adam Brody renaissance, she continued: "I feel like it’s always been there. But if it is, it’s well deserved. I mean, he is awesome. He's the best."

Well, this is lovely.

Nobody Wants This season one is available to watch now on Netflix.