Trending:

Here’s everything to know about who won big at last night’s Emmy awards

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • This weekend saw the Emmy Awards 2021 take place, with the 73rd annual ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in Los Angeles.

    A-listers gathered from far and wide to celebrate the previous year in television, with The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso emerging as some of the night’s top winners.

    Getty Images

    Here’s who won big at last night’s Emmy awards…

    Outstanding drama series

    The Boys
    Bridgerton
    WINNER: The Crown
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Lovecraft Country
    The Mandalorian
    Pose
    This Is Us

    Outstanding limited series

    I May Destroy You
    Mare Of Easttown
    WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
    Underground Railroad
    WandaVision

    Outstanding comedy series

    Black-ish
    Cobra Kai
    Emily in Paris
    Hacks
    The Flight Attendant
    The Kominsky Method
    Pen15
    WINNER: Ted Lasso

    Lead actor in a drama series

    Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
    Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
    WINNER: Josh O’Connor – The Crown
    Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
    Billy Porter – Pose
    Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

    Lead actress in a drama series

    Uzo Aduba – Treatment
    WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown
    Emma Corrin – The Crown
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Mj Rodriguez – Pose
    Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

    Supporting actor in a drama series

    WINNER: Tobias Menzies – The Crown
    O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Michael K Williams – Lovecraft Country
    Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
    John Lithgow – Perry Mason
    Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

    Supporting actress in a drama series

    WINNER: Gillian Anderson – The Crown
    Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
    Emerald Fennell – The Crown
    Madeleine Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

    Lead actor in a limited series or movie

    Paul Bettany – WandaVision
    Hugh Grant – The Undoing
    WINNER: Ewan McGregor – Halston
    Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
    Leslie Odom Jr – Hamilton

    Lead actress in a limited series or movie

    Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
    Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
    Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
    WINNER: Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown

    Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
    Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
    Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
    Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
    WINNER: Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown
    Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

    Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

    Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
    Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
    Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
    WINNER: Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
    Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown

    Lead actor in a comedy series

    Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
    Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
    William H Macy – Shameless
    WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
    Kenan Thompson – Kenan

    Lead actress in a comedy series

    Aidy Bryant – Shrill
    Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
    Allison Janney – Mom
    Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
    WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks

    Supporting actor in a comedy series

    Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
    WINNER: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
    Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
    Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
    Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
    Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
    Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
    Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

    Supporting actress in a comedy series

    Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
    Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
    Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
    Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
    WINNER: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

    Outstanding reality competition series

    Nailed It!
    The Amazing Race
    WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Outstanding variety talk series

    Conan
    Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Outstanding variety sketch series

    A Black Lady Sketch Show
    WINNER: Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

    Bo Burnham: Inside
    David Byrne’s American Utopia
    8:46 – Dave Chappelle
    Friends: The Reunion
    WINNER: Hamilton
    A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

    Writing for a comedy series

    Steve Yockey – The Flight Attendant
    Meredith Scardino – Girls5eva
    WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky – Hacks
    Maya Erskine – Pen15
    Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly – Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
    Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly – Ted Lasso (Pilot)

    Writing for a drama series

    Rebecca Sonnenshine – The Boys
    WINNER: Peter Morgan – The Crown
    Yahlin Chang – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Misha Green – Lovecraft Country
    Dave Filoni – The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
    Jon Favreau – The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
    Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady – Pose (The Finale)

    Writing for a limited series, movie or drama

    WINNER: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
    Brad Ingelsby – Mare Of Easttown
    Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
    Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron – Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
    Jac Schaeffer – WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
    Laura Donney – WandaVision (Previously On)

    Director for a comedy series

    James Burrows – B Positive (Pilot)
    Susanna Fogel – The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
    WINNER: Lucia Aniello – Hacks (Pilot)
    James Widdoes – Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
    Zach Braff – Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
    MJ Delaney – Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)

    Directing for a drama series

    Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
    Benjamin Caron – The Crown (Fairytale)
    WINNER: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (War)
    Liz Garbus – The Handmaid’s Tale (The Wilderness)
    Jon Favreau – The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
    Steven Canals – Pose (Series Finale)

    Directing for a limited series

    Thomas Kail – Hamilton
    Michaela Coel and Sam Miller – I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
    Sam Miller – I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
    Craig Zobel – Mare Of Easttown
    WINNER: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
    Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad
    Matt Shakman – WandaVision

    Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

    Reading now

    Popular entertainment stories