A ‘Doctor Foster’ spin-off is coming and we are so ready for it

Doctor Foster gripped fans when it first aired on the BBC in 2015, and the second series – which was released two years later – was just as explosive as the first.

And while many have been hoping for another dramatic instalment, Suranne Jones confirmed that it wasn’t to be due to scheduling conflicts.

However, in news we definitely needed, the BBC has confirmed that a Doctor Foster spin-off is happening and what a way to kick off 2020.

Writer Mike Bartlett has spoken about new show, Life, which will focus on Gemma Foster’s neighbour, Anna Baker (played by Victoria Hamilton). During the show, viewers watched Anna and her husband Neil experience marital problems of their own.

Talking about the new series, Bartlett said: ‘In the last series of Doctor Foster Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end.

‘In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

‘It’s one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives.’

While the release date is yet to be confirmed, according to The Sun it ‘shares a universe’ with Doctor Foster – meaning that a Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer reunion *could* be on the cards.

Well, we have our fingers crossed.