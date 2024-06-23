Wait, Bridgerton has added how much to the UK economy?

Bridgerton season three officially landed on our screens this month, with the highly-anticipated instalment - following the popular love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, dominating the headlines.

Yes, from the resurgence of regency core and Francesca Bridgerton’s surprise recasting, to Nicola Coughlan’s empowering words about nudity, Bridgerton is all anyone can talk about.

And with the leading love story for its fourth season already selected, and a potential royal cameo in the works, this shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, it was the Netflix show's popularity that made headlines, as reports emerged that the Bridgerton universe had added a whopping £250 million to the UK economy.

Yes, this is not a drill.

According to Netflix, the first three seasons of the Shondaland show and its Queen Charlotte spinoff have actually added over a quarter of a billion pounds to the UK economy, supporting over 5,000 businesses.

This news was welcomed by Bridgerton's show runner Shonda Rhimes, who released a powerful statement.

“The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings,” Rhimes announced.

“The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses.

"It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities," Rhimes concluded her statement. "I could not be prouder.”

"The Bridgerton Universe is a very exciting example of best-in-class storytelling showcasing a huge range of British talent behind and in front of the screen," added Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society.

"It is remarkable how this has resonated with audiences worldwide. But it has done more than that. It has provided jobs in the local area where it is shot and delivered over a quarter of a billion pounds to the UK economy.”

We will continue to update this story.