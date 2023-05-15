“I’m sorry but the Queen Charlotte prequel has blown Bridgerton out of the water”

Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot explains how the new ShondaLand prequel is far better than the Netflix original in every way…

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story landed on Netflix last weekend, with the prequel diving into the back story of the real-life monarch, and her relationship with King George III.

I’ll be honest dear reader - I wanted to watch the show but it wasn’t high on my priority list, and being a Netflix prequel, I certainly wasn’t expecting much.

In just two days however, I had watched the whole series twice and I’m just going to say it - it’s the best thing I’ve seen on TV all year.

In fact, for me, it completely blew Bridgerton out of the water.

I’m a born Bridgerton viewer. I was forced from a very young age to worship at the altar of Pride and Prejudice - the Colin Firth BBC adaptation, obviously. And coupled with my own teen Blair Waldorf obsession, a Jane Austen - Gossip Girl hybrid seemed like a perfect fit for me.

But while I’m a fan of the Shonda Rhimes cult classic - the regencycore, the Vitamin String Quartet soundtrack and the dashing men in breeches. If I’m honest - big gulp - Bridgerton always fell a bit flat for me.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the bonnets and the bonking, but to be truthful I have never felt that emotionally invested.

That’s where for me the Queen Charlotte story has overtaken its predecessor. And it has made me feel and root for the characters in a way that the original never did.

The Queen Charlotte prequel tackles gritty subjects, diving into race, mental health, sexuality and gender in a way that is both beautiful and real.

In short it has depth. And as much as I felt sad for Pen’s unrequited love of Colin or Anthony’s scarring fear of bees, Bridgerton never achieved that for me.

Give me Lady Danbury putting on her paper birthday hat or Reynolds and Brimsley dancing in the Queen Charlotte prequel any day.

And don’t even get me started on that heart-wrenching final scene under the King’s bed. That emotionally winded me, and I’m still not ready to talk (or write) about it.

The Queen Charlotte prequel was a smart move by ShondaLand. And judging by the ratings - still ranking #1 in the UK on Netflix, I’m not alone in thinking so.

With its viewership only growing, the show has been an undeniable success. Not to mention it's proof that there’s an appetite for deeper character development. But it could also be a problem for the original Bridgerton team, with the pressure now on to raise the bar in the coming seasons.

The show’s third instalment is set for release later this year, centring around the Penelope and Colin storyline. And while I will definitely be tuning in, I can’t help but feel that anything following the Queen Charlotte prequel will be anticlimactic.

Maybe lessons will be taken from the success of Queen Charlotte. And perhaps as a result the third season will see the characters approach grittier topics than duelling over a lady’s honour and ruining one’s reputation with a pre-marital bonk.

Only time will tell how Bridgerton will pivot, and I would love to be proven wrong. But in all honesty, I think the show has just peaked.

What are your thoughts?