The Bridgerton season 3 release date is 'closer than it's ever been'

Bridgerton fans, the new season is on its way! Bridgerton series three's release date is confirmed for 2024 and Nicola Coughlan, the star of the new season, has revealed we don't have too long to wait.

Speaking to Virgin Media Television's The Six O'clock Show this month, Coughlan said the next instalment of everyone's favourite Regency-style romance is 'closer than it's ever been' but sadly wasn't able to give exact dates.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in the Netflix show, revealed in an interview with Hello! in October that Bridgerton season three is expected to premiere in 2024 and while we do have to wait until next year for the new season, it will most certainly be worth it.

She told the publication: "It's very gratifying because we've held our breath for a long time. Because of the way the year's panned out and that the season's going to come out next year, the anticipation is going to grow and grow. I think people will feel very satisfied."

And that's not the only good news - there will also be a fourth season of Bridgerton, too. Back in April 2021, Netflix confirmed (via Lady Whistledown, of course) in a statement that there are two more seasons on the horizon. The statement read: "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink... Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

In the summer, fans were teased with images from Peneople and Colin in the third season.

"It's finally here - Bridgerton Season Three first look!!" Nicola Coughlan posted to Instagram. "Polin Season is Coming." Unsurprisingly, the images went viral, with over a million likes on the post.

What will Bridgerton's third season be about?

Each season of Bridgerton focuses on a central love story and for the third instalment we'll see fan-favourite Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) take centre stage.

In series two, we see Penelope give up on her long-standing hope of a romance with Colin after she overhears him telling a group of fellow high society men that he 'would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington.' Ouch.

But after Colin returns a new man after a summer travelling, the situation takes an unexpected turn as Colin grapples with his true feelings for her. But Penelope now has other things on her mind, including trying to keep her identity as Lady Whistledown under wraps. It's very much giving us some Pride and Prejudice dynamics.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope in the series, explained (via Tundum): "I actually felt like it was a very important part of their story as a unit. Because she really had him on such an insane pedestal. She thinks he’s infallible. He’s not. It was very important for him to have this fall from grace with her so that then she can finally see herself [in comparison] as just a worthy human in general."

Simone Ashley, who played the lead in Bridgerton's second season as Kate Sharma alongside Jonathan Bailey (played by Anthony Bridgerton) revealed to E! News that the next chapter will 'get super steamy' before adding that it's 'condensation central'.

While Penelope and Colin's relationship is the central romance of series three, we'll still see how Kate and Anthony progress, with Simone continuing: "I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts. When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

Watch this space for Bridgeton series three's official release date...

Bridgerton series one and two are available for streaming on Netflix now