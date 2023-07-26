Margot Robbie and her pals had some *feelings* about the fact she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Barbie fever has well and truly swept the globe. It finally hit cinemas on Friday, but in the months ahead of its release - and in the days that have followed - it seems to be all anyone can talk about.

Whether it's the Barbiecore trend bringing fuchsia fashion to offices and ODEONs everywhere, or the fact that Greta Gerwig made history by having the biggest opening weekend ever for a female director (with the film grossing an estimated $155 million, no less), it seems that the Barbie chatter is seeing no signs of dying down.

As for the movie itself, America Ferrera's powerful speech has gone viral, it has sparked interest into why the iconic doll was never married or pregnant, and Barbie's backstory has had everyone intrigued.

However, many were surprised to see that - teeny tiny spoiler alter - Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling don't kiss in the film.

With the Hollywood titans playing the two main characters, fans assumed that the pair would share a peck on screen. Alas, it doesn't quite manifest.

And it seems that Margot's friends were equally as shocked that she didn't kiss the A-lister - and Margot herself was kind of disappointed, too.

Talking to People, she explained that her pals couldn't believe she didn't try and make it happen, and herself admitted: "It didn't feel like a win for me."

Margot joked: "All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well, you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!'

"I was like, 'I know, I can’t check that one off.'"

But Ryan, who was also part of the same interview, shared his own thoughts on the lack of lip locking.

He said: "It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be. I’m so glad all of that got cut out."

Well, that's that!