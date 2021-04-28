Trending:

The 2021 BAFTA television nominations have officially been announced

    • It's looking good for Normal People...

    The British Academy Film and Television Awards are some of the most prestigious award ceremonies there are, taking place each Spring/Summer and celebrating the previous year in film and TV.

    This year’s film BAFTAs were held earlier this month, and 2021’s TV BAFTAs are set to be held on 6 June.

    But with the nominations announced today, who can we expect to be gracing the red carpet, and who will be going home with a gong?

    Spoiler alert – Normal People has received a lot of nominations!

    Here are the 2021 BAFTA Television awards nominations

    Leading actress

    Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
    Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three
    Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4
    Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
    Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One
    Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

    Leading actor

    John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One
    Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
    Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One
    Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three
    Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One
    Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

    Supporting actress

    Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
    Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
    Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One
    Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4
    Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix
    Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

    Supporting actor

    Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix
    Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One
    Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV
    Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One
    Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

    Entertainment performance

    Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4
    Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV
    Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
    David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One
    Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
    Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

    Male performance in a comedy programme

    Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
    Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
    Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One
    Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
    Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4
    Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

    Female performance in a comedy programme

    Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
    Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One
    Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
    Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix
    Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
    Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

    Drama series

    Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic
    I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
    Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic
    The Crown – Netflix

    Single drama

    Anthony – BBC One
    BBW – Channel 4
    Sitting In Limbo – BBC One
    The Windermere Children – BBC Two

    Mini-series

    Adult Material – Channel 4
    I May Destroy You – BBC One
    Normal People – BBC Three
    Small Axe – BBC One

    Soap and continuing drama

    Casualty – BBC One
    Coronation Street – ITV
    EastEnders – BBC One
    Hollyoaks – Channel 4

    International

    Little America – Apple TV+
    Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic
    Unorthodox – Netflix
    Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four

    Entertainment programme

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
    Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
    Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
    The Masked Singer – ITV

    Comedy entertainment programme

    Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
    Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One
    The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4
    The Ranganation – BBC Two

    Scripted comedy

    Ghosts – BBC One
    Inside No 9 – BBC Two
    Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
    This Country – BBC Three

    Features

    Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
    Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV
    Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
    The Repair Shop – BBC One

    Daytime

    Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One
    Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two
    The Chase – ITV
    The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

    Must-see moment

    Bridgerton – Lady Whistledown is revealed
    Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent
    EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
    Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference
    Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’
    The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears

    Current affairs

    America’s War On Abortion – ITV
    Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two
    The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4
    The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English

    Single documentary

    American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix
    Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One
    Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four
    Surviving Covid – Channel 4

    Factual series

    Crime & Punishment – Channel 4
    Hospital – BBC Two
    Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4
    Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

    Reality and constructed factual

    Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One
    Race Across The World – BBC Two
    The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4
    The Write Offs – Channel 4

    Specialist factual

    Extinction: The Facts – BBC One
    Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4
    The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two
    The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

    News coverage

    BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One
    Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4
    Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two
    Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

    Sport

    Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
    England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video
    England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket
    London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

    Live event

    Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four
    Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two
    The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
    The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

    Short-form programme

    Criptales – BBC Four
    Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey
    The Main Part – BBC iPlayer
    They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

    Writer: Comedy

    Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
    Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
    Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
    Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

    Writer: Drama

    Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One
    Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4
    Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
    Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

    Go to the BAFTA website for the full list of nominations.

    The BAFTA Television Awards will be taking place on June 6 2021.

