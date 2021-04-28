The 2021 BAFTA television nominations have officially been announced

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's looking good for Normal People...

The British Academy Film and Television Awards are some of the most prestigious award ceremonies there are, taking place each Spring/Summer and celebrating the previous year in film and TV.

This year’s film BAFTAs were held earlier this month, and 2021’s TV BAFTAs are set to be held on 6 June.

But with the nominations announced today, who can we expect to be gracing the red carpet, and who will be going home with a gong?

Spoiler alert – Normal People has received a lot of nominations!

Here are the 2021 BAFTA Television awards nominations

Leading actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Leading actor

John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Supporting actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4

Drama series

Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix

Single drama

Anthony – BBC One

BBW – Channel 4

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

The Windermere Children – BBC Two

Mini-series

Adult Material – Channel 4

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4

International

Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Ghosts – BBC One

Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One

Daytime

Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4

Must-see moment

Bridgerton – Lady Whistledown is revealed

Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears

Current affairs

America’s War On Abortion – ITV

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English

Single documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four

Surviving Covid – Channel 4

Factual series

Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two

Reality and constructed factual

Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

The Write Offs – Channel 4

Specialist factual

Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix

News coverage

BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News

Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One

Live event

Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic

Short-form programme

Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV

Writer: Comedy

Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two

Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One

Writer: Drama

Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One

Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4

Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Go to the BAFTA website for the full list of nominations.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be taking place on June 6 2021.