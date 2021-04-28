The 2021 BAFTA television nominations have officially been announced

It's looking good for Normal People...
The British Academy Film and Television Awards are some of the most prestigious award ceremonies there are, taking place each Spring/Summer and celebrating the previous year in film and TV.
This year’s film BAFTAs were held earlier this month, and 2021’s TV BAFTAs are set to be held on 6 June.
But with the nominations announced today, who can we expect to be gracing the red carpet, and who will be going home with a gong?
Spoiler alert – Normal People has received a lot of nominations!
Here are the 2021 BAFTA Television awards nominations
Leading actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three
Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Leading actor
John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4
Supporting actress
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One
Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Supporting actor
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One
Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV
Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One
Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4
Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix
Entertainment performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4
Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two
Male performance in a comedy programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4
Drama series
Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic
I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic
The Crown – Netflix
Single drama
Anthony – BBC One
BBW – Channel 4
Sitting In Limbo – BBC One
The Windermere Children – BBC Two
Mini-series
Adult Material – Channel 4
I May Destroy You – BBC One
Normal People – BBC Three
Small Axe – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV
EastEnders – BBC One
Hollyoaks – Channel 4
International
Little America – Apple TV+
Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic
Unorthodox – Netflix
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Masked Singer – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One
The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
Ghosts – BBC One
Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
This Country – BBC Three
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV
Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
The Repair Shop – BBC One
Daytime
Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One
Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two
The Chase – ITV
The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4
Must-see moment
Bridgerton – Lady Whistledown is revealed
Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent
EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference
Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’
The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears
Current affairs
America’s War On Abortion – ITV
Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two
The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4
The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English
Single documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One
Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four
Surviving Covid – Channel 4
Factual series
Crime & Punishment – Channel 4
Hospital – BBC Two
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4
Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two
Reality and constructed factual
Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One
Race Across The World – BBC Two
The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4
The Write Offs – Channel 4
Specialist factual
Extinction: The Facts – BBC One
Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4
The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two
The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix
News coverage
BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One
Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4
Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two
Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News
Sport
Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video
England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket
London Marathon 2020 – BBC One
Live event
Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four
Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic
Short-form programme
Criptales – BBC Four
Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey
The Main Part – BBC iPlayer
They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV
Writer: Comedy
Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal – BBC Two
Writing team, Ghosts – BBC One
Writer: Drama
Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe – BBC One
Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material – Channel 4
Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Go to the BAFTA website for the full list of nominations.
The BAFTA Television Awards will be taking place on June 6 2021.