This Emily in Paris star is joining the Only Murders in the Building cast

Emily in Paris season three landed on Netflix just before Christmas, but have we come to terms with the way Alfie was treated yet (opens in new tab)? Absolutely not.

The latest instalment was exactly what we've been waiting for - there were dramatic break-ups, a surprise pregnancy and some pretty extravagant fashion choices (looking at your latex first date attire, Mindy).

While Emily's lavish lifestyle on a marketing executive salary (opens in new tab) has left viewers with many questions, fans of the show are very much enjoying how much Mindy - played by Ashley Park - has come into her own since season one.

That epic Shallow cover at La Trompette Bleue? Goosebumps.

So knowing that she'll be joining the Only Murders in the Building cast for season three = the joy we never knew we needed.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez - who stars in the Hulu murder-mystery series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short - announced that the icon that is Meryl Streep will be featuring in the upcoming season (opens in new tab), joining returning favourites like Tina Fey and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Ashley, who quickly became an Emily in Paris favourite as singer Mindy Chen, told E! News that she loved working with Selena, saying: "I only know that she’s the absolute sweetest. I’ve had such a joy on that set."

She later shared a TikTok of herself with Selena, writing: "Murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

So what can OMITB fans expect from Ashley's character?

She continued: "All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingénue. I think that if I gave anything else away, I’d get in trouble."

Guess we'll have to wait for Only Murders in the Building season 3 to find out...