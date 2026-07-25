Your time is precious. Consider this your monthly shortcut to the exhibitions, books, restaurants and cultural moments across the UK that are genuinely worth leaving the house for.

SEE

The best things to see in this summer (Image credit: L-R: Rooftop Cinema Club, Barbie Rightmove, Getty)

Summer evenings were made for rooftop cinema, and Rooftop Cinema Club does it better than anyone. The open-air venue pairs cult classics, new releases and the sort of films that deserve to be watched under the stars. This month's line-up spans everything from La La Land and Grease to Inception, Amélie and Before Sunrise, best enjoyed from a deckchair with a cocktail in hand. Whether it's a date night or a catch-up with friends, London evenings deserve to feel cinematic.

When: Until 19 September Where: Peckham, London and Stratford, London

If you've ever wondered what Barbie's DreamHouse would look like in 2026, now's your chance to step inside. As part of Barbie's partnership with Rightmove, a playful estate agent-inspired pop-up is taking over Covent Garden for one weekend only, reimagining the iconic pink home for a new generation. Expect Barbie-inspired property listings, more than six decades of DreamHouse nostalgia and the chance to channel your inner house hunter with help from Women in Estate Agency. Whether you're planning your own dream home or simply indulging in a little pink escapism, consider this one of the summer's most delightfully unexpected pop-ups.

When: 24–26 July Where: Covent Garden, London

There are bank holiday weekends, and then there's Notting Hill Carnival weekend. Europe's largest street festival transforms West London into a buzzing celebration of Caribbean culture, with dazzling costumes, sound systems, steel bands and some of the best food you'll eat all summer, celebrating six decades since the first Carnival took to the streets in 1966. Whether you're a Carnival regular or planning your first visit, there's nowhere quite like it. Want to understand what Carnival means beyond the spectacle? Read Marie Claire contributor Chanté Joseph's essay on what Notting Hill Carnival has meant to her.

When: 30–31 August Where: Notting Hill, London

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TASTE

The best things to taste this summer (Image credit: Keller Whitstable, Decimo, Hon's BBQ)

Whitstable has a new reason to skip the fish and chips queue. From Michelin-starred chef Daniel Smith and sommelier Elliott Ashton-Konig, Keller is the sort of neighbourhood wine bar every seaside town wishes it had: charcoal-fired small plates, an expertly curated wine list that champions Kent alongside Old and New World bottles, and an effortlessly relaxed dining room made for lingering over just one more glass. If you're plotting a coastal escape this summer, make this your first reservation.

Where: Whitstable, Kent

A long-time favourite of the fashion crowd—and host to countless launch parties, Fashion Week dinners and industry celebrations—Decimo is the kind of place where the room is as much part of the experience as what's on the plate. Start with its Saturday brunch for bold Mexican-inspired dishes, punchy margaritas and a soundtrack that encourages lingering long after lunch. Or book in for Sobremesa, its late-night celebration of the Spanish tradition of staying at the table, where chef Paola Cadena serves vibrant sharing plates alongside expertly mixed cocktails and DJ sets that keep the party going well into the evening.

Where: King's Cross, London

London's cult barbecue favourite has finally found a permanent home. Taking over a canal-side space in Hackney Wick, Hon's BBQ pairs low-and-slow Texan barbecue with bold Chinese flavours, from Sichuan beef short ribs to smoked duck pancakes, all designed for sharing. But dinner is only half the story. Founded by former record shop owner and East London music fixture Man Hon Luk, the restaurant is set to evolve into a late-night music venue, with DJs, live performances and expertly curated wines and cocktails ensuring the evening stretches well beyond dessert.

Where: Hackney Wick, London

LISTEN

The best things to listen to this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not every great bank holiday needs a £300 ticket. Manchester Village Pride returns with four days of celebrations, with weekend wristbands starting from just £30 and Monday's Community & Family Day completely free. This year's line-up is a riotously nostalgic mix of pop favourites, including Cascada, DJ Sammy, Nadine Coyle and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard. Community-led, proudly rooted in Manchester's Gay Village and celebrating this year's theme, No Place Like Home.

When: 28–31 August Where: Manchester Gay Village

The inaugural Palace Bowl Presents series brings a run of huge open-air shows to the iconic South London venue, from Grace Jones and Lenny Kravitz to Bastille and Jimmy Eat World. Its headline moment, though, is the arrival of one of America's most influential music festivals: Philadelphia's legendary Roots Picnic, making its international debut with a heavyweight line-up including Nas & The Roots, Common, Questlove, Robert Glasper, Yasiin Bey and Floetry. More than a festival, it's a celebration of Black music and culture—and one of the summer's most exciting additions to the capital's cultural calendar.

When: Until 16th August Where: Crystal Palace Bowl, London

The indie sleaze revival isn't slowing down any time soon. Dreamland's Summer Series leans all the way in, opening August with The Kooks celebrating 20 years of Inside In/Inside Out before closing the month with the long-awaited return of Babyshambles. In between, expect everyone from Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bastille and Fatboy Slim to soundtrack sun-soaked evenings by the sea. Consider it the soundtrack to your August bank holiday.

When: Throughout August Where: Dreamland, Margate

READ

The best things to read this summer (Image credit: Amazon)

Kitten by Stacey Yu

If you're looking for the novel everyone will soon be talking about, make it Kitten. Stacey Yu's sharp, darkly funny debut follows a directionless twenty-something whose growing obsession with her boyfriend's cat spirals into an unexpectedly profound meditation on modern womanhood, loneliness and the messy business of becoming yourself. Equal parts unsettling and absurd, it's the kind of book you'll finish in a weekend before immediately pressing into a friend's hands.

Out: 14 August, pre-order now

Four Terrible Parents by Calla Henkel

What happens when four former indie sleaze icons decide to raise a child together? Calla Henkel's brilliantly offbeat new novel begins as a story about chosen family and creative reinvention before spiralling into a gripping literary mystery. Set between Berlin and a crumbling Southern Gothic hotel, Four Terrible Parents is equal parts millennial fever dream and page-turner, asking whether it's ever really possible to have it all—or whether something always has to give.

Out: 14 August, pre-order now

Take What You Can by Naima Coster

Can female friendship survive motherhood, marriage and the quiet ways our lives drift apart? In Take What You Can, bestselling author Naima Coster reunites two women who once imagined raising their children side by side, only to discover that adulthood has complicated far more than their plans. Moving between Brooklyn and the South of France, this beautifully observed novel explores class, chosen family and the women who shape us long after we've grown up. Expect this to be one of the summer's most talked-about novels.

Out: 4 August, pre-order now

ESCAPE

The best places to escape this summer (Image credit: MASAJ, The Standard, Mad Swans)

Once reserved for spa weekends and special occasions, massage is quietly becoming London's newest wellness ritual. The latest sign? Bodywork brand MASAJ has opened its third studio in Islington Square, bringing its design-led take on recovery to North London. Whether you're easing marathon-training legs with a deep tissue treatment, booking in for lymphatic drainage or trying its new Facework ritual complete with red light therapy, this is the sort of self-care that feels less like a luxury and more like a standing diary appointment.

Where: Various London locations

Festival season is a marathon, not a sprint—and if Notting Hill Carnival has finally caught up with you, consider this your permission to check out before you check back in. The Standard's new Festival Recharge package is designed for exactly that post-party limbo, with flexible check-in, late checkout and breakfast included, plus recovery rituals from wellness brand Superoom to help you either keep the momentum going or properly switch off. Charli XCX was recently spotted staying at the hotel, cementing its status as one of London's coolest places to recover from a weekend well spent.

Where: King's Cross, London

If the words country club conjure up images of starched dress codes and stuffy traditions, Mad Swans is here to change your mind. Set across 200 acres in the Mendips, just outside Bath, this playful new countryside retreat swaps old-school exclusivity for pizzas, padel, pickleball, wellness and a first-of-its-kind 12-hole golf course designed for people who'd rather play for fun than bragging rights. Equal parts stylish hotel and grown-up playground, it's proof that escaping the city doesn't have to mean taking yourself too seriously.

Where: The Mendips, Somerset and South Downs