Bermuda Shorts Are Trending With Gen Z and Millennials—Here Are the Shoes and Tops That Make Them Look Grown-Up

Shorts should, by all intents and purposes, be a no-brainer during the summer months. And yet, they're one of the trickiest things to wear in a way that feels suitably grown-up. A pair of track shorts might work well for a park meet-up, or some denim cut-offs for a muddy festival weekend. But what does one reach for when the temperatures soar and you're heading somewhere that requires a smart-casual dress code? Bermuda shorts are becoming the answer for multiple generations. The elongated short has been gaining popularity over the past few summers, mostly in denim or tailored form to add polish. Now, Bermudas are multiplying and showing up in different iterations that are more wearable than you think. This will be music to your ears if cotton boxers and denim cut-offs no longer feel like "you", but you're in the market for something more practical and casual than a dress or skirt for late summer.

With a knee-length silhouette and a relaxed cut on the leg, Bermuda shorts should generally be styled so you can see their waist, meaning a tucked-in shirt or tank top. A heel is another good idea, although a closed-toe mule or leather flip-flop can work if a flat is one of your non-negotiables.

With several variations to choose from in the world of Bermudas, we've broken down the shorts trend into three crucial categories: denim, tailored and holiday. And we've considered exactly what goes with each of them to allow you fuss-free styling and to delve into your wardrobe for existing options.

Denim Bermudas

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Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks dedicated a whole carousel to what she called "long shorts". It's her take on how to wear the denim version—with a checked shirt, leather belt and mule sandals—that we're bookmarking for how to feel grown-up in Bermudas. (See also, a windbreaker jacket with heeled ballet pumps or a crew-neck cardigan with closed-toe slippers, either of which would dress up the denim—but not too much).

Tailored Bermudas

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A Bermuda short lends itself naturally to a tailored cut (just think of them like a loose suit trouser that's cropped at the knee). And while you could style them with a shirt that's cotton-crisp rather than linen-crumpled, a relaxed T-shirt, one that's long enough to just tuck in, will register as slightly more effortless.

Holiday Bermudas

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Bermuda shorts with a stretch waist—and maybe a hint of fluidity to their fabric composition—will make the best (and certainly most comfortable) bottom half for seafood dinners or poolside cocktails. Follow Marianne Smyth's playbook by styling yours with the lightest of lighter-than-air camis.