Murderous Debuts, Edge-of-Your-Seat Thrillers and Complicated Love Affairs–16 Spirited Reads to See You Into Summer

From buzzy debuts to old favourites, the books to see you through summer.

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a collage of the best books to read summer 2026
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Summer’s round the corner and from fresh debuts to the welcome return of some old favourites, we have everything you need to make the most of those first long, lingering days in the park or by the pool. Whether you opt for a rollickingly wicked account of murder and revenge, a tangled tale of love and friendship, or a tender exploration of grief (with a full cast of ghosts on the side, no less) is up to you. What we can guarantee is that once you start to dip into this lot, you’ll won’t want to put any of them down. Happy reading!

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Catherine Jarvie
Catherine Jarvie
Contributor, Books & Culture

Catherine is a freelance writer, editor and copywriter. As a freelance journalist, she wrote for titles including The Times, The Guardian and The Observer before spending eight years as commercial editor for Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Elle Decoration.

Books, art and culture of all stripes are a particular passion. Since returning to freelance in 2019, she has turned her skills to branding and full-service content creation for a broad range of luxury, arts and lifestyle brands, alongside more creative projects, such as book- and script-editing.