Bannister’s premise reads like a thriller; its execution, however, is more an analysis of the fickle winds of fates and the paths lives can take. Five people converge on a railway platform and we’re told from the top that one of them will die in five minutes time. The question, then, is which one? As the clock ticks down in real time, we’re taken into the pasts of each of the key characters, building out their backstories in a bid to tease out our sympathies (or otherwise) as they come closer to their fate. If the characters in question are archetypes to the point of near-caricature – crotchety old lady; harried mum and her tearaway child; bullying businessman; foreign student – their backstories are far stranger than the topline of those archetypes suggest, serving a plot that has much to say about moral responsibility and consequences. Told in an arm’s-distance narrative style with plenty of dry humour and a sharp eye for a takedown, this twisty, genre-bending debut deserves every one of the plaudits sure to be coming its way.