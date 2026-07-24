'I Function Better With Less': Julia Restoin-Roitfeld on Timeless Style, Wardrobe Investments and Borrowing From Her Mother’s Closet

Julia Restoin Roitfeld on Buying Less But Better and Borrowing From Her Mother's Wardrobe - YouTube Watch On

For anyone who isn't familiar with Julia Restoin Roitfeld, her name has long been synonymous with the world of fashion. As the daughter of one of the fashion industry's most prominent and respected editors, style is in her DNA. Her mother, Carine Roitfeld, was Editor-in-Chief of French Vogue for a decade, meaning Julia spent her formative years front row at fashion shows, immersed in the world of fashion.

I first came across Julia nearly 20 years ago, when she was one of the most stylish and recognisable faces front row at London Fashion Week. If a designer was looking to invite the coolest names in fashion, Julia was always on the guest list. What was already clear to me at the time was her innate sense of style, no doubt inherited from her mother, but also her determination to carve out her own path.

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Shortly after the birth of her daughter in 2012, Julia launched her own website, Romy and the Bunnies, a personal blog dedicated to parenting, style and motherhood. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with brands ranging from Hervé Léger to The Outnet. Today, with a top-secret jewellery collaboration in the pipeline, most of her time is devoted to being a mother of two. In her spare time, Julia writes her blog, Less Is More, a space dedicated to the art of shopping less but better, and making the most of the pieces you already own.

Unsurprisingly, Julia's wardrobe features a lot of black, much like her mother's. She credits attending one of the few schools in Paris with a white and grey uniform as having a lasting influence on her now-muted colour palette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most of her days are spent wearing jeans and comfortable shoes to navigate the London Underground and keep up with her young son, her wardrobe still includes her trademark black stilettos and a black pencil skirt with thigh slit. Even her idea of "comfortable shoes" includes a pair of Maison Margiela kitten heels and her favourite sixties-inspired Mary Janes from French label Carel, which she owns in several colours. If there is one consistent theme to Julia's approach to dressing, it's this: when something works, buy it again. She even admits to owning the same three-piece suit from The Frankie Shop in four different colours.

Although her wardrobe consists predominantly of black and white, unexpected accents of colour stand out, from a lilac Sleeper dress to a camouflage cargo jacket by Saint Laurent. Rather than chasing trends, Julia focuses on wearing pieces that suit her and stand the test of time—a philosophy reflected throughout her wardrobe.

Perhaps most surprising of all is Julia's admission that she isn't particularly interested in handbags. In fact, she'd happily leave the house with nothing more than her keys and phone. That doesn't mean, however, that she hasn't invested wisely in her collection. A common thread among her bags is timeless designer styles with subtle monograms. One of her best travel tips is using her Louis Vuitton clutch both as an evening bag and as a toiletries pouch when travelling, allowing her to pack surprisingly light. It's just one of the many practical tips she shares, including how she manages long-haul trips to Tokyo with nothing more than a carry-on suitcase.

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When I met Julia for the first time to film her episode of Anatomy of a Wardrobe, it quickly became clear that her approach to style is every bit as considered as her wardrobe suggests. In an industry driven by trends and the constant pressure for newness, Julia takes a more measured approach, championing thoughtful purchases, timeless pieces and making the most of what she already owns—a philosophy that feels particularly relevant today.

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