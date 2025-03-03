Joe Alwyn's words about the potential of becoming James Bond are going viral

Last night saw the 2025 Oscars, with A-listers descending on LA's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the past year in Hollywood. And from the star-studded red carpet to the surprise wins of the evening, it was action-packed from start to finish.

However, it was the behind the scenes action that really made headlines, from Zoe Saldaña's public apology over Emilia Pérez criticism, to Halle Berry and Adrien Brody's red carpet revenge kiss.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the most talked-about people of the evening was British actor Joe Alwyn, whose interview on the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards has since gone viral.

The exchange centred around the potential of him becoming the next James Bond, with Variety asking whether he would want to play the iconic MI6 agent.

"Oh, wow," Alwyn responded to the question. "Who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring, you know?", later adding that he would take the part "if you are offering".

And when asked later whether he preferred Bond's signature martini "shaken or stirred", the actor confirmed that he liked both.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The casting of the next James Bond is highly-anticipated, with Daniel Craig hanging up his tuxedo in 2021, after starring in five films as the MI6 agent. And with a nation-wide search to find the next 007, Alwyn is in good company, with a host of A-list names reportedly in consideration.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're talking James Norton, Henry Cavill, Paul Mescal, Theo James, Regé-Jean Page, Callum Turner, Tom Hardy, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, to name a few.

It is still not known when the next Bond will be revealed, but producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have given a hint that it will shake up the James Bond franchise.

"Every time we cast a new actor, the films change," Wilson explained in an interview with People. "It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.