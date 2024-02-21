Who is Dua Lipa's new boyfriend Callum Turner?

Here's why he looks familiar

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 19, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
Dua Lipa is officially dating someone new.

The singer was spotted holding hands with the handsome Callum Turner after the BAFTAs this past weekend—confirming their romance—and you'd be forgiven for asking yourself where you might possibly have seen his face before.

So to help you out, here's what we know about Callum and his relationship with Dua.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner, 34, is a British actor, who was born in London and is 6'2'' ("because apparently that matters"). And if he seems familiar but you can't quite place him, it's because he's had loads of roles in famous films and TV series, but not typically the leading roles.

According to his iMDb page, Callum's impressive career so far includes parts in the Fantastic Beasts series, the Emma film alongside Emma Mackey, and the TV mini series War & Peace, among others. He also began his career as a model before becoming an actor — which is frankly unsurprising once you have a look at his irresistible smile.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 19, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How long have Dua Lipa and Callum Turner been dating?

According to People, the public first got wind of the actor and singer's romance in January, when Dua came to support Callum at the afterparty for the premiere of his miniseries Masters of the Air (in which he stars alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan).

The sweet lovebirds have since been pictured hanging out and kissing on several occasions, plus holding hands on their way to a BAFTA afterparty on Sunday.

A source also told Page Six about their relationship: "It’s new, but they’re mad about each other."

And ALSO, it looks like Dua has already met Callum's mum Rosemary, which makes it seem like things are pretty serious between the two.

Before she began dating Callum, Dua has had relationships with Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella's brother) and French filmmaker Romain Gavras among others, according to People.

