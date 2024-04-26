There has been a major update on the Princess Diaries 3 movie

It may have been 23 years since The Princess Diaries first hit our screens, but for us millennials it still feels like yesterday. And with its sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, coming out just three years later, we had given up hope of a third instalment.

Thankfully, 20 years after the last instalment, a Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works - and we have a lot of questions.

How is Mia Thermopolis faring as Queen? Is Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) still on the scene? Are Queen Clarisse and Joe enjoying marital bliss? And how is Fat Louis?

It looks like we're going to have all the answers in the highly-anticipated third instalment, but according to its star Anne Hathaway, who gave an update this week, it's still a long way off.

“We’re in a good place,” Hathaway explained in a recent interview with V Magazine. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

It is not known which of the all-star cast would return to the Disney franchise, but Hathaway did say after the initial news of a third instalment broke, that she would do anything to get Julie Andrews back onboard.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work," Hathaway explained to Entertainment Tonight last year. "We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” Hathaway confirmed back in 2019 during an appearance on Watch what Happens Live. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Well, this is extremely exciting.

We will continue to update this story.