Princess Diaries 3 has officially been confirmed

Disney is making our dreams come true with a sequel to the iconic The Princess Diaries. It's not an exaggeration to say it was the movie of the 2000s and a small part of us is still believing Genovia is real. So when it was announced The Princess Diaries 3 is in the works, we had to find out all about it.

After nearly two decades of waiting to find out what happened to Princess Mia, a third instalment is on its way to Disney+ and we are already obsessed.

Who could forget Anne Hathaway in that iconic transformation moment? We still have so many questions we can not wait to be answered. Will Mia become Queen? Is she still besties with Lily? Are her and her boyfriend, Michael Moscovitz, still together?

While we cannot wait to see what the new film has in store, Hathaway is yet to confirm her involvement (*cries in Princess*).

Although she is yet to be officially confirmed, there is hope.

The possibility of Hathaway confirming her role looks promising as she recently revealed she is ready to reunite with her on-screen grandmother Julie Andrews - the Queen Clarisse Renaldui.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.

“We all really want it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

(Image credit: SKY)

Whether Julie Andrews will return is yet to be known. Her last screen appearance was in 2017, and she most recently voiced Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown.

There is no Princess Diaries without Queen Clarisse. But after receiving her AFI Life Achievement Award, she said: "I think it would be too late to do it now. Especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

Although that's enough to break our hearts, there is good news as the original producer is on board. Debra Martin Chase, the producer of the original two films, is on board and confirmed. We have hope she will bring Hathaway and Andrews back together...

Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script, and it is said it will certainly be a continuation of the iconic first two and not a reboot.

Get your tiaras ready, we will keep you posted on an official date.