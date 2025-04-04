We meet Tara on 18 November in the house of one Tomas Selter. Tomas, we quickly learn, is Tara’s husband, with whom she runs an antiquarian books business. Why she’s hiding from him in her own house, aware of every sound and move he’ll make before he makes it, takes a little longer to be revealed. Time, she tells us, ‘has fallen apart’. Tara has been caught in a timeloop since waking up in Paris – where she had travelled to on business – 121 days before. She’s not entirely stuck on repeat – a burn to her hand goes through stages from infection to healing; she is able to travel home to Tomas in rural France – but others are lost. Including Tomas’s memory, which resets each day.

As first the weeks, then the months, rack up, Tara’s hope of finding a way into the next day wears increasingly thin. But even as her plight deepens, she finds more and more to discover in the endless repetitive shape of a day lived over and over again. And it’s in here – as Tara finds more and more to discover in the endless repetitive shape of a day lived again and again, even as her plight deepens – where Balle moves away from the classic Groundhog Day conceit into something closer to transcendent and it remains gripping in every way.

In Balle’s native Denmark, where On the Calculation… is a literary sensation, five of the intended seven volumes in what will make up the complete series have been published so far. We have just Volume I and II in English for now – the first of which has, deservedly, earned Balle and translator Barbara J Haveland a spot on this year’s International Booker longlist. Is it too soon to ask for more?