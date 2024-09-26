Trust me, people in dark denim always look the chicest
2024's most covetable shade
It's my job to scour trends with a fine-tooth comb and hold a magnifying glass up to the more subtle changes in the fashion landscape. One notable mention this autumn/winter is the prevalence of denim.
Denim has been growing darker each season and for 2024 it's everywhere. It's voguish, sculptural and offered in the deepest shade of inky blue. There's been a considerable shift when it comes to denim over the last three years - leg fits are more structured and we've waved goodbye to the fits of yesteryears pushing denim into one of its most elevated and sophisticated forms.
Whereas the noughties consisted of taught fits and stonewash denim, 2024 has seen somewhat of a new, contemporary shade sitting on the periphery between deep indigo and black. The stitching is noticeably warmer and the fits span everything from straight and wide-leg to barrel. It's not just jeans, either. Although we've come a long way from Canadian tuxedos, those early looks have inspired the current denim uniforms, awash with the deepest shades on jackets, skirts, boiler suits and shirts pairings.
Look no further than this edit if you're hoping to freshen your denim collection with 2024's most coveted shade. From asymmetric skirts to longline shirt jackets, there's more than one way for you to welcome this refreshing shade into your midst.
Jeans
The most simple way to wear the deep denim trend is with a classic pair of jeans and this season we are spoilt for choice with directional shapes, namely wide fits and 2024's coveted barrel-leg. Styled simply with a classic white t-shirt or an accompanying denim shirt, you'll instantly be trend-forward.
Jacket
The jacket shirt hybrid (aka the shacket) is a sought after item this autumn. It also serves as a transitional piece for the neither here nor there seasons. There are many from which to take your pick - from long-sleeved iterations (best worn buttoned up) to tied waist details and puffed sleeved denim tops with contrast stitching.
Skirts
Once considered dated, denim skirts are back and available in fluted silhouettes, wrap styles and designs reminiscent of pencil skirt suiting. Deep denim acts as a neutral base, to pair with anything from a white shirt to a denim shirt in a matching hue.
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
