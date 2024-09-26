Trust me, people in dark denim always look the chicest

It's my job to scour trends with a fine-tooth comb and hold a magnifying glass up to the more subtle changes in the fashion landscape. One notable mention this autumn/winter is the prevalence of denim.

Denim has been growing darker each season and for 2024 it's everywhere. It's voguish, sculptural and offered in the deepest shade of inky blue. There's been a considerable shift when it comes to denim over the last three years - leg fits are more structured and we've waved goodbye to the fits of yesteryears pushing denim into one of its most elevated and sophisticated forms.

Whereas the noughties consisted of taught fits and stonewash denim, 2024 has seen somewhat of a new, contemporary shade sitting on the periphery between deep indigo and black. The stitching is noticeably warmer and the fits span everything from straight and wide-leg to barrel. It's not just jeans, either. Although we've come a long way from Canadian tuxedos, those early looks have inspired the current denim uniforms, awash with the deepest shades on jackets, skirts, boiler suits and shirts pairings.

Look no further than this edit if you're hoping to freshen your denim collection with 2024's most coveted shade. From asymmetric skirts to longline shirt jackets, there's more than one way for you to welcome this refreshing shade into your midst.

Jeans

The most simple way to wear the deep denim trend is with a classic pair of jeans and this season we are spoilt for choice with directional shapes, namely wide fits and 2024's coveted barrel-leg. Styled simply with a classic white t-shirt or an accompanying denim shirt, you'll instantly be trend-forward.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 Visit Site

COS Arch Jeans £85 Visit Site

Mango Catherin High-Rise Culotte Jeans £36 Visit Site

Jacket

The jacket shirt hybrid (aka the shacket) is a sought after item this autumn. It also serves as a transitional piece for the neither here nor there seasons. There are many from which to take your pick - from long-sleeved iterations (best worn buttoned up) to tied waist details and puffed sleeved denim tops with contrast stitching.

COS Tailored Denim Shirt £110 Visit Site

Damson Madder Shell Denim Top £119 Visit Site

& Other Stories Belted Oversized Denim Jacket £115 Visit Site

Aligne Myles Denim Pocket Utility Jacket £119 Visit Site

Arket Denim Overshirt £87 Visit Site

Mango Denim Jacket With Bow £50 Visit Site

Skirts

Once considered dated, denim skirts are back and available in fluted silhouettes, wrap styles and designs reminiscent of pencil skirt suiting. Deep denim acts as a neutral base, to pair with anything from a white shirt to a denim shirt in a matching hue.

Arket Denim Wrap Skirt £77 Visit Site

Arket Pleated Denim Skirt £119 Visit Site

Proenza Schouler Calder Belted Denim Maxi Skirt £419 Visit Site