Every influencer I know is obsessed with this £85 bag
It looks way more expensive than it is
You don't have to spend a fortune on your outfit to make it look expensive. Case in point: Charles & Keith's Toni knotted curve hobo bag.
At just £85, it won't break the bank, and you'd be forgiven for thinking it's designer. Such is its appeal that a lot of influencers I know are obsessed with it, including the eternally stylish Caroline Hu, Fleur Raffan, Lindsay Vrckovnik and Stephanie Hui.
As its name suggests, the bag has a relaxed crescent silhouette, topped off with a knotted strap for an effortlessly chic look. It comes in three colourways: black and chalk for the adopters of the monochrome trend, and orange for those wanting to add a dose of dopamine to their summer wardrobes. The latter is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notifed once it comes back in stock.
Regardless of which colourway you adopt, it's an incredibly versatile design. As demonstrated by the influencers above, it can be style with anything from sheer separates to summer dresses, t-shirts and denim shorts.
While there will always be appetite for a designer handbag, we are seeing an increasing number of high-street bags go viral, including that Uniqlo puffy bag (which incidentally can fit a laptop), and the celebrity-approved JW Pei Gabby bag.
The Toni hobo is selling out fast, so if you want to get your hands on it before every other influencer snaps it up, now's your chance.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
