Every influencer I know is obsessed with this £85 bag

You don't have to spend a fortune on your outfit to make it look expensive. Case in point: Charles & Keith's Toni knotted curve hobo bag.

At just £85, it won't break the bank, and you'd be forgiven for thinking it's designer. Such is its appeal that a lot of influencers I know are obsessed with it, including the eternally stylish Caroline Hu, Fleur Raffan, Lindsay Vrckovnik and Stephanie Hui.

As its name suggests, the bag has a relaxed crescent silhouette, topped off with a knotted strap for an effortlessly chic look. It comes in three colourways: black and chalk for the adopters of the monochrome trend, and orange for those wanting to add a dose of dopamine to their summer wardrobes. The latter is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notifed once it comes back in stock.

Regardless of which colourway you adopt, it's an incredibly versatile design. As demonstrated by the influencers above, it can be style with anything from sheer separates to summer dresses, t-shirts and denim shorts.

While there will always be appetite for a designer handbag, we are seeing an increasing number of high-street bags go viral, including that Uniqlo puffy bag (which incidentally can fit a laptop), and the celebrity-approved JW Pei Gabby bag.

The Toni hobo is selling out fast, so if you want to get your hands on it before every other influencer snaps it up, now's your chance.