It has been a year since a certain cross-body bag reigned supreme on our feeds. The viral Uniqlo cross-body bag brought in a whopping 62 million views on the hashtag #UniqloBag across TikTok. Additionally, fashion trend forecaster, Lyst, featured the bag in its yearly index report naming it one of the most coveted pieces of 2023.

This year, the brand did a bag tour de force once more and released its newest iteration: the puffy bag. They collaborated with British designer and Givenchy alumni, Clare Waight Keller to design the new viral bag.

Perfectly aligning with the designer's ethos of timeless yet modern designs, this bag is all things chic, sleek, and durable. Coming in a softly padded faux leather exterior with a nylon finish for extra shine. The bag also has an extra-wide gusset interior to hold multiple things, plus a pocket for division.

Think it doesn't get any better? It does.

Apart from the fact it comes in three gorgeous colours (ecru, black, and khaki), this bag actually fits a 14-inch laptop which ultimately means it is the affordable laptop-friendly work bag of the season. So if you, like us, have an affinity for Uniqlo's super stylish and budget friendly bags, keep reading for our top picks, including the puff bag before it sells out.