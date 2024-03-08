I'm calling it: the new cult Uniqlo bag- and it fits a laptop
Act fast
It has been a year since a certain cross-body bag reigned supreme on our feeds. The viral Uniqlo cross-body bag brought in a whopping 62 million views on the hashtag #UniqloBag across TikTok. Additionally, fashion trend forecaster, Lyst, featured the bag in its yearly index report naming it one of the most coveted pieces of 2023.
This year, the brand did a bag tour de force once more and released its newest iteration: the puffy bag. They collaborated with British designer and Givenchy alumni, Clare Waight Keller to design the new viral bag.
Perfectly aligning with the designer's ethos of timeless yet modern designs, this bag is all things chic, sleek, and durable. Coming in a softly padded faux leather exterior with a nylon finish for extra shine. The bag also has an extra-wide gusset interior to hold multiple things, plus a pocket for division.
@jennifer.grst ♬ maneater daryl hall and john oates - 😱
Think it doesn't get any better? It does.
Apart from the fact it comes in three gorgeous colours (ecru, black, and khaki), this bag actually fits a 14-inch laptop which ultimately means it is the affordable laptop-friendly work bag of the season. So if you, like us, have an affinity for Uniqlo's super stylish and budget friendly bags, keep reading for our top picks, including the puff bag before it sells out.
OUR TOP UNIQLO BAG PICKS
Sofia Piza is the Producer and Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
