Zendaya praises Tom Holland's 'natural gift' in rare comment about their relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most famous couples on the planet, and yet the world knows very little about their relationship. The actors largely like to keep their romance away from the public, and aside from a sweet social media snap here and there, they are notoriously private. They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but it's unclear when they started dating, and it was only confirmed that they were an item when photos of them kissing went viral in 2021.

Over the years, Tom has sweetly referenced Zendaya in interviews but is always careful about how much he shares. Last summer he told a journalist he was 'happy and in love' and just last week he admitted that they watch Spider-Man together and reminisce about making the movies. Our hearts.

And it seems that the Euphoria star is also feeling a little more open when it comes to sharing about her boyfriend, as in a recent interview with Buzzfeed she sweetly diverted a question about charisma to bring up Tom.

During the chat, she was asked which cast member of Dune: Part Two has the most 'rizz'. After joking, "Me. Hello?" she added: "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

Given that they rarely talk about one another so candidly, the sweet admission did not go unnoticed by fans. She continued: "I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift."

One fan commented under the video on Instagram: "Z bringing Tom up unprompted in interviews I love how down bad both of them are for each other."

Another added: "Not the pivot to ‘my man, my man, my man'."

A third said: "I love their love."

Adorable.