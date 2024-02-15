Florence Pugh says one Dune actor left her completely starstruck
Even A-listers get nervous sometimes
With Dune: Part Two finally on the horizon after a two and a half year wait, the actors from the sci-fi franchise are currently promoting the second instalment ahead of its release in March - and there are some big names joining the cast. While Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson are reprising their roles, fans will also see the likes of Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken on the fictional desert planet Arrakis.
And while Florence and Rebecca are A-listers in their own right, they admitted that meeting Walken was a huge moment for them on the Dune set - and they were so in awe of the Hollywood heavyweight that they were left more than a little starstruck.
During an interview on The One Show, Florence told hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that she has been a lifelong fan of his, explaining: "I think, first of all, it's a privilege just to be on that film set anyway, the sheer amount of talent of the cast and crew, it makes you want to do your best every single day regardless. And then of course I get to work with this legend who I've looked up to since I was tiny. I think you're just in that really special situation where you just absorb everything you can every single day."
When her co-star Rebecca - who plays Lady Jessica in the film - said she was 'terrified of approaching him', she asked Florence if she shared the sentiment. Although the Don't Worry Darling star said she wasn't 'terrified', she did admit that she had to quickly move past feeling starstruck as they worked on so many scenes together. She added: " No, I wasn't [terrified]... also all of my scenes were with him, so I had to break that fear pretty quickly!"
See, even the biggest A-listers get flustered by other celebrities.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
