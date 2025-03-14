Taylor Swift has, undeniably, dominated pop culture conversations for the last two years. As well as travelling the world with The Eras Tour and performing 149 shows across five continents, she also found love with NFL star Travis Kelce (and the engagement rumours are loud right now), and she officially became a billionaire.

And while she has been a permanent fixture at Travis' games since they started dating in 2023 (the photos of them kissing after his Super Bowl win last year inspired a whole Christmas movie), Taylor has avoided the spotlight ever since the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. At the time, Taylor was seen looking confused when the stadium camera landed on her and singer Ice Spice, and some people in the crowd booed. Travis was said to have been 'heartbroken' over the crowd's reaction, but it was reportedly more to do with club rivalry; Taylor, who is from from Pennsylvania, supported the Eagles before meeting Travis.

Taylor was also recently embroiled in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit. Blake didn't attend the Super Bowl with Taylor this year as she 'didn't want to overshadow' her friend's night, but it's unclear how involved Taylor will be in the ongoing legal battle between the two It Ends With Us stars.

Since the night of the Super Bowl, now over a month ago, Taylor has taken a step back from public outings. However, a source told Page Six that there's a very simple explanation for the noticeable drop in her appearances. The insider claimed to the publication that the singer is "a strong woman and she’s not hiding from anything."

They added: "Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis and being under the radar for a little bit."

The couple were spotted in Utah, with popular social media accounts confirming that they were spending time near Salt Lake City, but for now it seems that Taylor and Travis are enjoying a bit of well-deserved privacy.

