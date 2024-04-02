Taylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status according to Forbes
Erm, wow.
It's undeniable that Taylor Swift has been working hard over the last twelve months. Not only has she orchestrated one of the biggest world tours in history, the Eras Tour became the first ever to surpass the $1 billion mark - making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, too. Casual.
As Taylor performed across the US in 2023, there were reports that her shows were having a substantial fiscal impact on local economies and many believed she would reach billionaire status before the end of the tour. Bloomberg said that she is 'essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world's most devoted customer base', and following the latest Forbes rich list those nine-figure predictions seem to be bang on the money.
The Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 was released today, and Taylor has made the cut for the very first time. With the incredible success of the Eras Tour tipping her into billionaire territory, the singer is reportedly worth an estimated $1.1bn (£877m). Eyes watering? Same.
As per the report, Taylor's accumulated wealth has largely come from her music - something which sets her apart from other Rich List individuals who usually amass their cash through a mix of sponsorships and endorsement deals, advertising and product marketing. But for Taylor, performing and songwriting - including the re-recorded 'Taylor's Versions' albums - have been behind her increasingly bloated bank balance.
Of course, Taylor's pulling (and spending) power is deniable. Last year, concert goers spent an average of $1,279 when attending her shows (as per Time), and when her relationship with NFL athlete Travis Kelce went public it reportedly caused a huge spike in merchandise sales for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to the Forbes report, there are 141 more billionaires this year compared to 2023, and cumulatively they're worth a staggering $14.2 trillion (£11.3tn) with the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates remaining in the top 10.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The relationship advice an ex-Escort wants you to know
Her findings will surprise you
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Getty explains why they have flagged Kate's video confirming cancer diagnosis
They said the clip 'may not adhere to their editorial policy'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Barry Keoghan just left a very telling comment on Sabrina Carpenter's photos
Do we finally have an answer to the dating rumours?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Billie Eilish has now addressed the Taylor Swift 'wasteful' criticism
"It would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter just shared a previously unseen Taylor Swift photo
The sweetest.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's new album has more explicit tracks than any of her previous records
Expect lots of swear words on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Taylor Swift turned down her first ever Oscars invite
She has only ever attended the Vanity Fair after party
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's fans are worried for her health after 'concerning' performance footage
She is refusing to cancel her shows, though
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Fans are convinced Taylor Swift's new album symbolises the 5 stages of grief
They already think it's about Joe Alwyn
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on the most normal person date in Sydney
Cute.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Joe Alwyn breaks social media silence a day after Taylor Swift's 'lonely' comments
She called herself 'a lonely millennial woman' during the production of Folklore
By Jadie Troy-Pryde