Travis Kelce had a heartbreaking response to Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl
This is so sad
Travis Kelce is super protective of his girlfriend Taylor Swift, so seeing her get booed at his big football game this past weekend hit him hard, apparently.
As you're likely aware, Taylor was caught on camera on Sunday during the Super Bowl as a crowd full of Philadelphia Eagles fans booed her. Taylor looked perplexed by the reaction, and turned to her friend Ice Spice to ask her: "What's going on?"
Meanwhile, Taylor's boyfriend Travis — who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — watched as this all unfolded, unable to do anything about it.
"Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him," a source told the Daily Mail after the fact.
"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.
"It’s clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts — being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him."
The booing seemed like a case of sports rivalry gone too far rather than a case of people having a personal issue with Taylor Swift, but fans were quick to jump to her defence online anyway.
The additional context here is that Taylor now loudly supports the Chiefs (obviously) but to the extent she was an American football fan before (which is to say, not really), she would have been considered to be an Eagles fan.
She has been spotted wearing Eagles gear in the past, and her dad Scott Swift is famously an Eagles fan, but even he has been known to wear Chiefs accessories since his daughter started dating Travis.
Plus, if Jason Kelce — who literally played for the Eagles himself — can don Chiefs gear to support his younger brother, then how about we cut Taylor some slack, eh?
